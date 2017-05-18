REGIONAL ENTERTAINMENT CENTER

on May 18, 2017 10:50 AM

on May 18, 2017 10:50 AM Indiana, PA

ART/MUSEUM EXHIBITS

Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh present the following special exhibits:

• Carnegie Museum of Art, 4400 Forbes Ave., presents the works of Michael Williams, through Aug. 27, as well as other exhibits.

• Carnegie Science Center, One Allegheny Ave.: Omnimax films include “Dream Big” and “Extreme Weather.”

Laser shows include “Laser Queen” and “Laser Floyd.”

Visit the website at www.carnegiesciencecenter.org for a complete schedule of show times.

• The Andy Warhol Museum, 117 Sandusky St., is presenting “Firelei Baez: Bloodlines,” to Sunday, and “Activist Print,” ongoing.

For more information, call (412) 622-3131 or go to www.carnegiemuseums.org.

The Frick, 7227 Reynolds St., Pittsburgh, presents “Elise Adibi: Respiration Paintings” to Oct. 15.

Visit www.thefrickpittsburgh.org for more information.

Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens, 1 Schenley Park, Oakland, presents Butterfly Forest.

Regular hours are 9:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.

Call (412) 622-6915 for more information or visit www.phipps.conservatory.org.

Sen. John Heinz History Center, 1212 Smallman St., Pittsburgh, presents the following ongoing exhibits:

• “Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood”

• “Pittsburgh: A Tradition of Innovation”

• “From Slavery to Freedom”

• “Clash of the Empires: The British, French & Indian War, 1754-1763”

• “Glass Shattering Notions”

Regular hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

Call (412) 454-6000 for information.

Westmoreland Museum of Art is presenting “When Modern was Contemporary: Selections from the Roy R. Neuberger Collection,” through Sunday. The museum is at 221 N. Main St., Greensburg.

ENTERTAINMENT

PPG Paints Arena will present the following:

• Chance the Rapper, 8 p.m. Saturday

• Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, with special guest Joe Walsh, 7:30 p.m. June 9

• New Kids on the Block with Paula Abdul and Boyz II Men, 7:30 p.m. July 1

Purchase tickets at www.ticketmaster.com.