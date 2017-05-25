REGIONAL ENTERTAINMENT CENTER

on May 25, 2017 10:44 AM

ART/MUSEUM EXHIBITS

Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh present the following special exhibits:

• Carnegie Museum of Art, 4400 Forbes Ave., presents the works of Michael Williams, through Aug. 27, as well as other exhibits.

• Carnegie Science Center, One Allegheny Ave.: Omnimax films include “Dream Big” and “Extreme Weather.”

Laser shows include “Laser Queen” and “Laser Floyd.”

Visit the website at www.carnegiesciencecenter.org for a complete schedule of show times.

• The Andy Warhol Museum, 117 Sandusky St., is presenting “Activist Print: Alisha B. Wormsley: We Live,” to June 18, and “Jayce Clayton: Silver Clouds,” to June 11, as well as other exhibits.

For more information, call (412) 622-3131 or go to www.carnegiemuseums.org.

The Frick, 7227 Reynolds St., Pittsburgh, presents “Elise Adibi: Respiration Paintings” to Oct. 15.

Visit www.thefrickpittsburgh.org for more information.

Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens, 1 Schenley Park, Oakland, presents Butterfly Forest.

Regular hours are 9:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.

Call (412) 622-6915 for more information or visit www.phipps.conservatory.org.

Sen. John Heinz History Center, 1212 Smallman St., Pittsburgh, presents the following ongoing exhibits:

• “Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood”

• “Pittsburgh: A Tradition of Innovation”

• “From Slavery to Freedom”

• “Clash of the Empires: The British, French & Indian War, 1754-1763”

• “Glass Shattering Notions”

Regular hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

Call (412) 454-6000 for information.

Westmoreland Museum of Art is presenting “Artist in Action” through June 4.

The museum is at 221 N. Main St., Greensburg.

ENTERTAINMENT

PPG Paints Arena will present the following:

• Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, with special guest Joe Walsh, 7:30 p.m. June 9

• New Kids on the Block with Paula Abdul and Boyz II Men, 7:30 p.m. July 1

• James Taylor with special guest Bonnie Raitt, 7:30 p.m. July 15

Purchase tickets at www.ticketmaster.com.