Rep. Reed to host town hall meetings
Rep. Dave Reed, R-Indiana, is hosting town hall meetings at the following times:
• Thursday, 6 p.m., St. Andrew’s Village, Community Living and Learning Center, 1155 Indian Springs Road, White Township
• March 16, 6 p.m., Cherryhill Township Volunteer Fire Company, 1442 N. Harmony Road, Penn Run.
• March 23, 6 p.m., Brush Valley Township Fire Department, 5544 Route 259 South, Brush Valley
Light refreshments will be served. Constituents who would like to attend are asked to make a reservation by calling Reed’s district office at (724) 465-0220 or visiting RepDaveReed.net and clicking on the “Winter Town Hall Meetings” link.