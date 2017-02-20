Rep. Reed to host town hall meetings

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kelsey Plum scored 35 points to move into second place on the NCAA’s career scoring list and help No. 9 Washington beat Southern California 87-74 on Sunday.

Plum needed just three points to tie former Baylor star Brittney Griner on the list, and she hit a 3-pointer with 3:35 left in the first quarter to tie for second. Her free throw with 2:04 left in the firs

... Continue Reading →