Repair shop owner looking to move on

Tony Zook stood next to a display at his shop, Tony’s Small Engine Repair, along Franklin Street in Clymer. He will be winding down his service by the end of January with an expected close date of Feb. 24, unless a buyer is found. (Jamie Empfield/Gazette photo)

Tony Zook will be closing or selling his small engine repair shop in Clymer after 15 years of serving the community.

Zook said he’s hoping to find another buyer to take over the shop and that there won’t be much interruption in providing sales and the subsequent service.

There’s certainly no shortage of business for Tony’s Small Engine Repair, he said. That’s one of the reasons he’ll be moving with his family to the Roaring Springs area for a new job. He said he’s been putting in too many hours and wants to hand over the shop in order to spend more time with his family and look out for his health.

He said he felt very blessed with the business and enjoyed meeting so many people over the years.

“I would like to put out a very big thank-you to all of my customers and patrons,” he said.

Zook said he was adamant about finding someone to purchase the shop for his customers’ sake.

His last day for business will be Feb. 24 if no buyer can be secured in the next two months. However, he said January will be the last month for full service. Likely February will be more a wind-down time as Zook works to liquidate his inventory.

He encouraged his customers who usually bring their mowers, saws and other outdoor equipment in for spring tune-ups to get their service done in January. As weather permits, he and his employees will continue the pickup and drop-offs.

So far, he said he’s had some buying interest in the shop but he’s willing to talk to any prospective buyers.

In late February Zook will be moving on to a landscaping supply business and pull up stakes along with his wife, Erma, and their three children: Jalon, 10; Tyler, 8; and Sharla, 4.

At age 19, Zook started as many successful businessmen do — in his parents’ garage. The self-taught mechanic then moved out of the Kenwood garage and into a shop in the same town along Route 403.

Eventually the location he’s at now along Franklin Street came up for sale, and he said business exploded when he moved the shop there in 2012.

During the warmer months he generally had three mechanics working and also received some help from his family.