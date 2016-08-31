Rescue dog finds new home, special calling

This story appeared in our special pet supplement, All About Pets. Pick it up today on a newsstand near you to cast your vote in the 2016 Pet of the Year Contest.

Once a “timid” dog, 5-year-old blind Lhasa-apso, Tucker, is now helping others through therapy.

Tucker was adopted from Four Footed Friends in White Township in 2014 when now-owner Denise Dragich was “immediately drawn to him” during a shelter visit, according to Mary Jalongo, a shelter volunteer.

“He wasn’t really what she was looking for,” Jalongo said. “But he has added so much joy and enjoyment to her life.”

In a post on Four Footed Friends’ website, Dragich writes that Tucker was, at first, very timid and would only interact with her.

“After some time of introducing him to others individually and in small groups, he became much more comfortable with other people,” she said.

Dragich began taking Tucker to a local nursing home to visit a friend.

“When I saw how much happiness he brought others, I pursued an Alliance of Therapy Dogs certification with him.”

He is now a registered therapy dog.

“Tucker and I go with other therapy dogs to local nursing homes and we recently visited a classroom at IUP where the students read to the therapy dogs,” she said.