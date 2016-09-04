Research paper earns Marion Center native trip to international competition

Mike Cavazza, right, Penn State alumnus and former New Kensington campus student, and Rich Beam, a geologist with the Department of Environmental Protection, sampled acid mine drainage in Tanoma. (Submitted photo)

Michael Cavazza took on Penn State University in March. Then he took on North America in April. Now he’s taking on the world.

Cavazza, a Marion Center Area High School graduate, will compete this month in a student research paper competition against 14 international regional winners at the Society of Petroleum Engineers conference in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Cavazza, who graduated from Penn State in May with a bachelor’s degree in petroleum and natural gas engineering, earned the trip to the Middle Eastern country for his paper on hydraulic fracturing, also known as fracking. Originally written as a thesis for the Schreyer Honors College at Penn State, Cavazza’s paper, “Reducing Freshwater Consumption in the Marcellus Shale Play by Recycling Flowback with Acid Mine Drainage,” argues the possibility of using acid mine drainage to solve the industry’s pollution and freshwater issues.

“Acid mine drainage is a source of pollution from abandoned coal mines that is present throughout Pennsylvania,” Cavazza said. “The paper discusses the potential of using AMD in the hydraulic fracturing process to reduce the amount of AMD in local streams and reduce freshwater use by the oil and gas industry.”

Turgay Ertekin, head of the John and Willie Leone Family Department of Energy and Mineral Engineering, professor of petroleum and natural gas engineering, and George E. Trimble Chair in Earth and Mineral Sciences at Penn State, served as Cavazza’s academic honors adviser at University Park. According to Ertekin, Cavazza’s paper can resolve three industry issues — imposing less stress on freshwater resources; preventing surface flow of acid mine drainage; and securing storage of acid mine drainage while increasing the production efficiency of unconventional gas reservoirs.

“Mike Cavazza’s work is an excellent example of how a good idea can provide a ‘win-win-win’ type of solution on three different problems,” said Ertekin, who has extensive experience with the development and application of fluid flow models in porous media. Li Li, associate professor of petroleum and natural gas engineering, was Cavazza’s thesis adviser at University Park. According to Li, Cavazza stands out among the postdoctoral, doctoral, master’s and honors students she has mentored.

“Mike is a gifted student with excellent qualities for ground-breaking research,” Li said. “He is very independent and has his own idea of how to move the research project forward. He is a great thinker and can quickly cut to the core of a problem.”

Cavazza’s journey to Dubai for the SPE Annual Technical Conference and Exhibition began with a win in the Penn State SPE paper competition. He followed up with the top prize at the Eastern North America Region competition at Louisiana State University.

“I have been doing research for a little over a year now on the topic,” said Cavazza, who also won the William Grundy Haven Paper Competition sponsored by the College of Earth and Mineral Sciences. “The contest allows me to present the research to a much larger audience.”

Cavazza’s research acumen was honed as a freshman at Penn State New Kensington. He chose to attend the New Kensington campus before heading to University Park after he was awarded a Chancellor Fellowship, a program that allows students to collaborate with faculty on specific projects. Cavazza worked with Robert Mathers, professor of chemistry, and Stewart Lewis, adjunct instructor in chemistry, analyzing the kinetics of a soybean-based polymer that could be an alternative to petroleum-based polymers.

“It was a great idea to start at New Kensington,” said Cavazza, who earned over 20 merit scholarships as an undergraduate. “The opportunities I was given at the campus, especially the Chancellor Fellowship that introduced me to research in Dr. Mathers’ lab, gave me the confidence moving forward in my career. Also, I felt much more prepared entering my junior year because the professors I had at New Kensington were terrific.”

Studying at Penn State and working in the energy industry is a tradition for Cavazza family. Mike’s brother, Matt Cavazza, a 2013 Penn State alumnus with a degree in petroleum and natural gas, is a drilling engineer for Chevron in Midland, Texas. Matt Cavazza also started at New Kensington in the Chancellor Fellowship program.

Their father, Eric Cavazza, attended Penn State DuBois before finishing his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in engineering at University Park. He is the director of the Bureau of Abandoned Mine Reclamation for Pennsylvania’s Department of Environmental Protection. The bureau is responsible for resolving problems such as mine fires, mine subsidence, open shafts and portals, mining-impacted water supplies and other hazards, which have resulted from pre-1977 coal mining practices.

“My dad deals with acid mine drainage every day at work, so I grew up knowing about it,” he said. “I tried to find a way to relate my research project to hydraulic fracturing.”

Cavazza is as anxious to take on the role of a tourist in Dubai as he is of being a presenter at the conference. Dubai is the largest city in the UAE with a population of 2.5 million, and the capital of the Emirate of Dubai. The city is internationally renowned for its skyscrapers and high-rise buildings. The Burj Khalifa, a mixed-use 160-story structure, is the world’s tallest building at 2,772 feet.

“I will try to see as much as I can during the week,” Cavazza said. “It is a great opportunity to see a part of the world that I have never been to before.”

Cavazza now resides in Houston, where he has spent the past two summers working for ConocoPhillips in Houston. ConocoPhillips is the world’s largest independent exploration and production company.

PHOTO: Mike Cavazza, right, Penn State alumnus and former New Kensington campus student, and Rich Beam, a geologist with the Department of Environmental Protection, sampled acid mine drainage in Tanoma. (Submitted photo)