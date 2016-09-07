Residents can participate in town hall meeting via phone

State Rep. Joseph Petrarca, D-Westmoreland/Armstrong/Indiana, is giving busy constituents a chance to participate in democracy from the comfort of their own homes, by hosting a telephone town hall meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Residents can expect their phones to ring at that time, and if they want to ask a question, participate in issues-based polls, or just listen in, all they have to do is stay on the line.

Petrarca represents just Saltsburg Borough in Indiana County.

Petrarca said anyone who wants to ensure that their phone number is in the database used to make the call should contact his office at (724) 567-6982, which is the same number they can use to obtain more information.