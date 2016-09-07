Indiana, PA - Indiana County

Wednesday, September 7, 2016

Residents can participate in town hall meeting via phone

on September 07, 2016 10:45 AM
PrintComments() Email

State Rep. Joseph Petrarca, D-Westmoreland/Armstrong/Indiana, is giving busy constituents a chance to participate in democracy from the comfort of their own homes, by hosting a telephone town hall meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Residents can expect their phones to ring at that time, and if they want to ask a question, participate in issues-based polls, or just listen in, all they have to do is stay on the line.

Petrarca represents just Saltsburg Borough in Indiana County.

Petrarca said anyone who wants to ensure that their phone number is in the database used to make the call should contact his office at (724) 567-6982, which is the same number they can use to obtain more information.

Next Article
ACCIDENT
September 07, 2016 10:40 AM
ACCIDENT
Comments
Disclaimer: Copyright © 2016 Indiana Gazette. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.