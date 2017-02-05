Resume advice, good and bad

There is a lot of advice on resumes out there. From Uncle Charley. In newspaper articles. On the internet.

Some is good, but other suggestions are bad.

Much of it is outdated. Let’s take a look at common advice and decide how helpful it might be to you. Above all, remember that a resume is a marketing device.

“Add this to your r￩sum￩ to get your dream job” perpetuates a fallacy. The purpose of a resume is to get you an interview; it doesn’t get you the job. A good resume may get you an interview, and the job offer may come as a result of the interview.

Lazy job seekers want to use the same resume as many times as possible. Generic r￩sum￩s are one of the worst mistakes job seekers make. To be effective a resume should be distinctive and targeted to each job.

List education followed by experience. Every book on resumes has an order of information that you are to follow. But this does not apply in all cases. Your main selling point should be placed in the first third of your r￩sum￩. Your achievements and strong points should be at the top.

Two pages is better than one. A resume should only be long enough to tell your story. The goal is to pique the employer’s interest to want to interview you. No more, no less.

I always preached that everyone should keep their resume current and ready.

Why? People are often surprised when they become unemployed. It is best to have your r￩sum￩ ready to go. Perhaps you had a noteworthy accomplishment or someone wrote a complimentary letter.

All of these things are resume worthy but may be forgotten if you are trying to recall them years later.

You don’t necessarily need to include all of your employment history. Some experience becomes less important as the worker’s career develops.

No employer would care that I sold lamps door to door when I was in college.

Sometimes unrelated old experience can even detract from your employability.

A resume geared toward a sales job should only includes experience and education that supports your qualification for a specific job.

Highlights, italics and bullets call attention to your strengths. But while highlighting a certain number of strengths with bullets or italics can be effective, it can be overdone.

Proofread, proofread and proofread. Proofread your resume several times, put it away for a day and read it again. It is also best to have someone else read your resume to find mistakes.