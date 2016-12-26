Indiana, PA - Indiana County

Monday, December 26, 2016

Retailer backs local K-9 unit

on December 26, 2016 10:49 AM
PrintComments() Email
Pictured, from left, are Fyock, Indiana Walmart store manager Mary McCunn and Cathy Englert, community involvement coordinator for Walmart. (Submitted photo)
Click photo for gallery

Sheriff Bob Fyock recently presented a plaque of appreciation to the Walmart store in White Township for a $500 grant for the Indiana County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit.

Donations such as these are used for equipment, ongoing and updated training, veterinary care, medications and procedures and additional supplies, Fyock said.

Pictured, from left, are Fyock, Indiana Walmart store manager Mary McCunn and Cathy Englert, community involvement coordinator for Walmart. (Submitted photo)

 

Next Article
PennDOT centers closed
December 26, 2016 10:45 AM
PennDOT centers closed
Comments
Disclaimer: Copyright © 2016 Indiana Gazette. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.