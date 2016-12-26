Retailer backs local K-9 unit

Pictured, from left, are Fyock, Indiana Walmart store manager Mary McCunn and Cathy Englert, community involvement coordinator for Walmart. (Submitted photo)

Sheriff Bob Fyock recently presented a plaque of appreciation to the Walmart store in White Township for a $500 grant for the Indiana County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit.

Donations such as these are used for equipment, ongoing and updated training, veterinary care, medications and procedures and additional supplies, Fyock said.

Pictured, from left, are Fyock, Indiana Walmart store manager Mary McCunn and Cathy Englert, community involvement coordinator for Walmart. (Submitted photo)