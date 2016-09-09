Road maintenance, construction scheduled

on September 09, 2016 10:40 AM

on September 09, 2016 10:40 AM

PennDOT has scheduled the following maintenance and construction activities in Indiana County next week:

• Patching: Route 22, William Penn Highway, East Wheatfield Township; Route 259, Yellow Creek Road, Brush Valley Township; Route 3013, Blacklick Road, Blacklick Township.

• Mowing: Route 119, Burrell and Center townships.

• Shoulder cutting: Route 954, Fulton Run Road, White and Washington townships; Route 4001, Five Points Road, Armstrong and Washington townships; Route 4002, Creekside Road, Washington Township; Route 4003, College Lodge Road, White Township; Route 4004, Lions Health Camp Road, Armstrong Township.

• Sign repair/replacement: Route 1001, Stormer Road, White Township; Route 1002, East Pike, White Township; Route 1003, Lutz School Road, White Township; Route 1005, Allen Bridge Road, Cherryhill Township; Route 1006, Airport Road, Cherryhill Township.

• Asphalt patching: Route 1012, Diamondville Road, Pine and Green townships.

• Tail ditching/drainage: Route 1014, Wandin Road, Green Township; Route 3033, Goral Road, Center Township.

• Seal coating: Route 1038, Gipsy and Hillsdale roads, Montgomery and Banks townships.

• Bridge repair: Route 1045, Juneau Road, Canoe Township.

• Manual patching: Route 1053, Lockvale Road, Banks Township.

For more information on the maintenance schedule, contact PennDOT’s Indiana County Maintenance Office at (724) 357-2817.