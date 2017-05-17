Rotary Club welcomes new members
The Rotary Club of Indiana-Midday recently inducted three new members.
From left are new members George Karlheim, Kathy Steffee and Shannon Sottile, with Erick Lauber, president. (Tom Peel/Gazette photo)
Indiana, PA - Indiana County
• EDITOR’S NOTE:This is the fifth of an eight-part series profiling the individuals who will be inducted into the Indiana County Sports Hall of Fame. Tomorrow: John Riggle.
Jim Klyap was a pudgy little kid.
He was 5-foot-5 and 205 pounds as a seventh-grader, and when a basketball coach found out how much he loved the game and wanted to play, he was told he was too fat and too