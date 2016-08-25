Route 119 work to begin this weekend

Weekend work is scheduled to begin Friday at 11 p.m. through Saturday at 5 p.m. at Route 119 and Lucerne Road as part of the Route 119 improvement project in Center Township.

Work includes the excavation and placement of a cross pipe across southbound Route 119, along with concrete patching.

Flaggers will be stationed at the intersection to guide motorists through the work zone.

Expect congestion and delays in the project area.

The project includes installation of a box culvert across Route 119, widening Route 119 northbound lanes, installation of a new concrete roadway, drainage improvements, milling and paving.

This $9.3 million project is being handled by Gulisek Construction and is expected to be completed in the fall of 2017.