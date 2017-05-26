'Running for the Gold' event set

on May 26, 2017 10:54 AM

Quota International of Indiana, Pa. Inc. will sponsor "Running for the Gold" on June 3 along the Hoodlebug Trail in White Township. Promoting the event, from left, are Connie Bence, Benjamin Rovee, Madison Sabo, CJ Spadafora, Jessica Sharbaugh and Barb Peles. (Bruce Siskawicz/Gazette photo)

Quota International of Indiana, Pa. Inc. will sponsor its second 5K fundraising event, “Running for the Gold,” on June 3 along the Hoodlebug Trail in White Township.

The event begins at 9 a.m. at the tunnel.

Walkers and runners are welcome to participate in this family-friendly event that promotes healthy living.

Registration is available online at www.indypaquota.org or by contacting Madison Sabo at (724) 840-7477.

Race-day registration is at 7:30 a.m. at the Divine Destiny Ministries parking lot.

Cost is $25, with discounted student and family rates available.

Funds raised support the club’s scholarships for students studying speech and hearing at Indiana University of Pennsylvania and for the Quota Gold Scholarship for a nontraditional female student entering a post-secondary educational program to accomplish professional and career goals.

