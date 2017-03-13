Safe driving course scheduled for area seniors

on March 13, 2017 10:48 AM

on March 13, 2017 10:48 AM

Seniors for Safe Driving, which holds highway safety education programs for drivers 55 years of age and older, has scheduled the following one-day refresher classes at St. Andrew’s Village in White Township:

• March 27 and 28, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• April 24, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• May 22, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Those who have never participated in a senior driving program before must attend a two-day class.

Successful completion makes senior drivers eligible for a 5-percent discount on automobile insurance premiums for a period of three years. Receiving this discount is mandated by state law.

To register, call (724) 283-0245 or (800) 559-4880 or visit www.seniorsforsafedriving.com.