Safety seat checks scheduled

Pennsylvania State Police Troop A, Indiana Station, invites members of the public to attend two free child safety seat check events in Indiana County.

On Tuesday from 3 to 7 p.m., troopers who are certified child passenger safety technicians (CPSTs) will be available to conduct free child safety seat checks and installations at Indiana Fire Association West, 1555 Indian Springs Road, White Township.

And on Thursday, June 1, from 3 to 7 p.m., troopers who are certified CPSTs will be available to conduct free child safety seat checks and installations at the Troop A, Indiana Station, 4221 Route 286, White Township.

During these events, troopers will explain how to correctly install the seat, correct any errors in the installation and provide information on best practices when it comes to installation and use of the seat.

Appointments are requested, but not required. Interested individuals should contact Trooper Cliff Greenfield at (724) 357-1998 to schedule an appointment.