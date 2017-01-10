Salvation Army falls short of red kettle goal

Despite a last-minute surge of almost $1 million, The Salvation Army Red Kettle Christmas Campaign fell short of its goal this year in the western Pennsylvania district, according to a release from the agency.

The district’s goal of $2.81 million was missed by $144,847.

In Indiana County, the agency fell $15,000 short of its goal, or more than 25 percent shy.

The Salvation Army reported that, after an awareness campaign in the media regionally, the public donated more than $960,000 in the last week of the campaign.

Campaign and delivery of service are segmented according to ZIP code, which means each facility in every community is independent. Money raised within a neighborhood remains there to support social services specific to that area. Goals for the campaign are based on each community’s budget.

In total, 18 of the 39 Salvation Army locations’ goals went unmet. These areas will be re-evaluating their budgets and trying to find ways to make up for the shortage in Christmas kettle income.

Contributions can still be made via the internet at www.wpa.salvationarmy.org. Checks can be made to The Salvation Army with “Christmas Campaign” in the memo section and mailed to the facility of your choice or directly to Western Pennsylvania Divisional Headquarters at P.O. Box 742, 700 North Bell Ave., Carnegie, PA 15106.