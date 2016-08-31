S.C. gospel group to minister in Indiana

Commandment 11, a contemporary gospel group from Simpsonville, S.C., will be ministering at the Christ Bible Fellowship Church, 178 Old Route 119 South, at 10:45 a.m. Sunday.

The music of Commandment 11 touches the hearts of all age groups. When the ministry began, most of their engagements were at churches, youth events and various retreats.

While those still remain a vital part of the ministry, in 2007 they experienced a dramatic shift in their focus when the Lord began opening doors for them to go into prisons and drug and alcohol recovery centers. In these environments they have the opportunity to let inmates and addicts know that there is forgiveness and cleansing available to them through the Cross of Jesus Christ.

The group now spends more than 60 percent of its time on the road doing missions work in these desperate settings. The public is invited to attend this special service.