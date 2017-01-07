Scholarship applicants sought

The Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug & Alcohol Commission has announced applications are now available for the 2017 Bernie Smith Memorial Scholarship.

This scholarship provides one high school senior in each county with a single award of $1,000 towards post-secondary education. Winners will be judged on their involvement, leadership and accomplishments in high school. All submissions must be postmarked by March 15.

For more information, visit the commission’s website at www.aidac.org; contact Kami Anderson at the Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug & Alcohol Commission by calling (724) 354-2746, ext. 302; or contact your high school guidance counselor.