Scholarships available

The Thelma C. Smith Fund has announced the availability of nursing scholarships for 2017.

The scholarships are available for the college, graduate or professional education of residents and/or children of residents of Blairsville Borough and Burrell Township who are, or will be, pursuing a course of study in the field of nursing.

Applications are available by contacting the Thelma C. Smith Fund, c/o William T. Shulick, Esquire, 80 S. Stewart St., Blairsville, PA 15717. Applications must be filed by April 14.

High school graduates are eligible to apply, as are those students who graduated earlier and are now planning or attending academic courses in the field of nursing.

Applicants with questions about the grant should write to the above-mentioned address or contact Shulick, one of the trustees of the selection committee, at (724) 459-8550. The Thelma C. Smith Fund was established under the will of the late Thelma C. Smith, a former resident of Burrell Township.

o o o

The Mu Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa, an international sorority for women educators, is offering a $1,000 scholarship award to a girl who will graduate from either Indiana Area, Homer-Center, Blairsville, Saltsburg or Purchase Line high schools.

The recipient must be accepted by an accredited university for the 2017-18 school year as a major in any field of education. Applicants will be considered on the basis of scholastic achievement as well as school and community involvement. Any interested students should see their guidance counselors for more information and the necessary application form. All applications are due by April 7. For more information, contact Rosemary Buchanan, Alpha Delta Kappa Scholarship co-chairperson, at (724) 675-8411.