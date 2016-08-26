School bus safety program scheduled

The Indiana Area School District and Student Transportation of America Inc. will conduct a school bus safety orientation program for all district Pre-K and kindergarten students from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at East Pike Elementary School, 501 East Pike, White Township.

Students will have an opportunity to ride a school bus and learn important bus rules that will prepare them for the first day of school. Bus rides will depart approximately every 20 minutes.

For more information, contact the Indiana Area School District transportation office at (724) 463-7591.