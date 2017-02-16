School district settles with former tax collector

A lawsuit filed by former Blairsville Borough tax collector Carol Tarasovich has ended with payment of more than $9,000 in a negotiated settlement with the Blairsville-Saltsburg School District.

With no comment Wednesday, the school board approved payment of $9.085.95 to Beard Legal Group in connection with the lawsuit. Administrators reported that the district would be reimbursed $875 from its insurance company.

Tarasovich, whose tenure was marked by complaints by borough residents and officials of shoddy recordkeeping and payment processing, resigned in January 2014 after the seizure of tax records from her home office one month earlier.

In a lawsuit filed at U.S. District Court for Western Pennsylvania on Dec. 11, 2015, Tarasovich charged that officials of Blairsville Borough, Blairsville-Saltsburg School District, Indiana County and an area accounting firm had conspired to force her from office so Patricia Evanko could be appointed to the job after she retired from the Indiana County board of commissioners at the end of 2013.

Tarasovich accused the defendants of sabotaging the performance of her office, abusing the audit process and other civil rights violations including the invasion of the office in her personal residence along North Morrow Street on Dec. 12, 2013.

Complaints mounted soon after Tarasovich was appointed in February 2013 to take over as tax collector after Joan Baker resigned for personal reasons.

Property owners were upset in April 2013 when they were sent tax notices that should have gone to banks or mortgage companies that held their tax money in escrow accounts.

Later in the year, the borough and school district complained that tax revenue wasn’t being forwarded to them when they expected funds for day-to-day operations.

And in early December 2013, taxpayers were angered again when the county and borough sent delinquent notices to property owners who had already sent their payments.

According to the lawsuit, accountant Stephanie Stohon and a team of auditors from Wessel and Company CPAs, along with then-Blairsville-Saltsburg School District Superintendent Tammy Whitfield and then-Business Manager Eric Kocsis, confronted Tarasovich at her home office and demanded that she close down so they could collect her records. The accountants aggressively questioned her, threatened to have her taken away in handcuffs and pushed their way from the public office into her private living area to demand her records, according to the suit.

The auditors seized Tarasovich’s ledgers, mail, tax documents and a tote bag and took everything to the Blairsville-Saltsburg school offices for inspection, she charged in the suit.

The audit revealed $268,000 of uncashed checks from taxpayers along with inaccurate and incomplete records, the accountants later reported.

In the meantime, Tarasovich resigned from office and by the time her attorneys filed the suit, she claimed the publicity cost her most of her private accounting and tax preparation business. She demanded more than $50,000 in damages in the lawsuit.

Online court records show federal Judge Joy Conti dismissed most of the claims in the lawsuit by April but let stand the allegations of violation of Fourth Amendment protection against unreasonable searches and seizure.

Conti later dismissed the borough and the county as defendants in the case, finding no connection between them and the Dec. 12, 2013, search at Tarasovich’s home office, but upheld the complaint against Stohon, Whitfield and Kocsis for the confiscation of Tarasovich’s tote bag.

In an opinion filed Nov. 6, Conti wrote that “sufficient facts have been pled to plausibly infer that Stohon’s entry into Tarasovich’s home was part of and in furtherance of the alleged conspiracy among Stohon, Whitfield and Kocsis to execute the audit in a manner that would violate Tarasovich’s Constitutional rights. … No facts are pled, however, that would raise any basis upon which to impose liability directly upon Wessel or the school district for the conduct of its employees under the circumstances of the case.”

In late November, Conti kept the case on track for trial in open court but encouraged an out-of-court resolution.

“The parties shall extensively pursue settlement negotiations … (and) shall be prepared to discuss settlement and have the appropriate authority to settle the case at all conferences,” according to Conti’s case-management order.

The sides reached terms to settle the case in late January. Conti’s final order on Feb. 1 acknowledged the settlement and directed the lawyers to submit papers to dismiss the case.