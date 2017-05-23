Scouts honor deceased military veterans

on May 23, 2017 10:54 AM

on May 23, 2017 10:54 AM Indiana, PA

Max Johnson, 11, put flags on graves Monday at St. Bernard’s Cemetery in Indiana in preparation for Memorial Day weekend. (Teri Enciso/Gazette photo)

As part of their continued commitment to the community, members of Boy Scout Troop 29 — chartered by Calvary Presbyterian Church since 1949 — volunteered to help the veterans administration honor deceased military veterans by placing flags on their graves.

Max Johnson, 11, put flags on graves Monday at St. Bernard’s Cemetery in Indiana in preparation for Memorial Day weekend. (Teri Enciso/Gazette photo)

He is the son of Melissa Querry and Phil Broskin, of Indiana.