Indiana, PA - Indiana County

Tuesday, May 23, 2017

Scouts honor deceased military veterans

on May 23, 2017 10:54 AM
Indiana, PA
Max Johnson, 11, put flags on graves Monday at St. Bernard’s Cemetery in Indiana in preparation for Memorial Day weekend. (Teri Enciso/Gazette photo)
As part of their continued commitment to the community, members of Boy Scout Troop 29 — chartered by Calvary Presbyterian Church since 1949 — volunteered to help the veterans administration honor deceased military veterans by placing flags on their graves.

He is the son of Melissa Querry and Phil Broskin, of Indiana.

 

