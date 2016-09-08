Seed program set at Blue Spruce Park

Evergreen Conservancy is sponsoring a program explaining the importance of seeds on Saturday, Sept. 24, at 6 p.m. at Pavilion #2 of Blue Spruce Park, near Ernest. “Plants on the Move,” led by IUP graduate student Erin Janetski, will begin with a nature walk to collect seeds. Janetski will discuss the parts of a plant, how pollination occurs and different methods of seed dispersal.

Originally designed for elementary-aged children, it can also be enjoyed by all ages. The program is free and open to the public.

In case of inclement weather, please check the conservancy’s website at www.evergreenconservancy.org.