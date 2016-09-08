Indiana, PA - Indiana County

Thursday, September 8, 2016

Seed program set at Blue Spruce Park

on September 08, 2016 10:44 AM
PrintComments() Email

Evergreen Conservancy is sponsoring a program explaining the importance of seeds on Saturday, Sept. 24, at 6 p.m. at Pavilion #2 of Blue Spruce Park, near Ernest. “Plants on the Move,” led by IUP graduate student Erin Janetski, will begin with a nature walk to collect seeds. Janetski will discuss the parts of a plant, how pollination occurs and different methods of seed dispersal.

Originally designed for elementary-aged children, it can also be enjoyed by all ages. The program is free and open to the public.

In case of inclement weather, please check the conservancy’s website at www.evergreenconservancy.org.

Next Article
IUP FOOTBALL: With Williams, Hawks no longer have QB issues
September 08, 2016 10:43 AM
by MATTHEW BURGLUND
IUP FOOTBALL: With Williams, Hawks no longer have QB issues
Comments
Disclaimer: Copyright © 2016 Indiana Gazette. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.