Sen. White calls for drug pricing review

Speaking on the floor of the Senate on Monday, State Sen. Don White, R-Indiana, announced plans to reintroduce legislation calling for a thorough review of prescription drug pricing in Pennsylvania.

“Health care costs overall are out of control and pharmaceuticals are a big part of that. Given the magnitude of the industry, there is a great need for transparency and accountability,” said White, chairman of the Senate Banking and Insurance Committee.

“Therefore, I am reintroducing Senate Bill 893 from last session that will establish the Pharmaceutical Transparency Commission to review drug prices in Pennsylvania. This legislation will require pharmaceutical companies to disclose information about their pricing. It will also establish a commission comprised of government officials and private sector representatives who will review the prices and determine if they are reasonably priced in relation to the overall cost of producing the drug.”

White said drug prices and the efforts of industry lobbyists to deflect government scrutiny of the issue are nationwide problems that have garnered the attention of the new administration in Washington.

“President Donald Trump recently said pharmaceutical companies are ‘getting away with murder.’ I could not agree more, and I was encouraged by his recognition of the arbitrary pricing tactics of Big Pharma and the resulting skyrocketing drug costs across America,” White said.

“President Trump also said Big Pharma has ‘a lot of lobbyists and a lot of power.’ This is something that is not only true in Washington, but here in Pennsylvania. I have seen this first-hand over the last few years as they continue to spend exorbitant amounts of money lobbying for insurance coverage mandates for expensive and oftentimes, unproven drugs.

“They have also repeatedly thwarted any attempts to require transparency in their egregious pricing tactics that leave many Pennsylvanians unable to afford their medications.”

White pointed out escalating cost issues for cancer medications and lifesaving drugs, such as EpiPens, as prime examples of a marketplace that is out-of-control and needs to be reined in.

“While Governor Wolf faces many challenges in the upcoming legislative session, I hope he will make drug pricing and affordability a priority,” White said. “This is truly a bipartisan issue that will help all Pennsylvanians. I encourage all my colleagues in the General Assembly to support this important piece of legislation that will shed light on the pricing of the pharmaceutical industry and will result in more reasonable and affordable prices for lifesaving drugs in Pennsylvania.”