Senior activity centers post schedules
The schedules at the Aging Services Inc. social centers for the coming week:
Armagh — Armagh Fire Hall, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays only. Activities: Exercise, speakers. (800) 442-8016.
Chestnut Hills — 26 Heybert Drive, Blairsville, 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Activities: Exercise, cards, computer lab, painting class, billiards, Wii. (724) 459-5251.
Homer-Center — Holy Protection of Mary Byzantine Catholic Church, 279 Yellow Creek St., Homer City, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursdays only. Activities: Speakers, cards, socialization, computer lab. (800) 442-8016.
Indiana — 1001 Oak St., 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Friday. Activities: Crafts, billiards, movies, music, Wii, checkers and computer lab. (724) 465-2697.
Mahoning Hills — Route 119, south of Punxsutawney, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday. Activities: Bingo, crafts, cards, computer lab and Wii. (724) 286-3099.
Aultman — Aultman Fire Hall, Aultman, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays only. Activities: Bingo, speakers. (800) 442-8016.
Saltsburg — 212 Point St., Saltsburg, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday and 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday. Activities: Crafts, cards and computer lab. (724) 639-9055.
Two Lick Valley — 450 Franklin St., Clymer, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Activities: Games, cards, puzzles, exercise, shopping, Wii and computer lab. (724) 254-9820.
Call (724) 349-4500 or (800) 442-8016 by noon the day before to reserve a meal.
Monday
Meatball sub with sauce and cheese, hoagie roll, coleslaw, mixed bean medley, orange
Chestnut Hills: (day) 11 a.m., dime bingo; cards; puzzles; billiards; self-directed computer usage; Wii; 2 p.m., card game; socialization
Chestnut Hills: (evening) 4:30 p.m., evening billiards; 5:30 p.m., dinner (pulled pork sandwich, coleslaw, beans, fresh corn, dessert for $2.50); 50/50 drawing; 6 p.m., socialization
Indiana: 10 to 11 a.m., crochet club; 10:30 to 11 a.m., balance club with Indiana Square; billiards; 1 to 3 p.m., dominoes club; socialization
Saltsburg: (evening) 5 to 6 p.m., dinner ($2.50); 50/50 drawing; 6 to 7 p.m., social time
Two Lick: Bake sale club; 10:30 a.m., crochet club; 11 a.m., fitness and chair yoga with Carole; self-directed computer usage and fitness; socialization
Mahoning Hills: Good Humor Day; Mahoning Hills Ice Cream Shoppe (making sundaes); puzzles; Wii; self-directed computer usage; cards; socialization
Tuesday
Breaded pork chop, gravy, whipped potatoes, succotash, oatmeal cookie, bread
Armagh: “Groovy Day — Hippee Groovy Party”; 10 to 11 a.m., fitness club with Carole; 11 a.m. to noon, flower power bingo; 12:45 to 1:45 p.m., bingo; socialization
Chestnut Hills: 10:30 a.m., balloon toss game; Wii; puzzles; cards; billiards; self-directed computer usage and exercise; socialization
Indiana: 9 a.m. to noon, thrift shop open; 10 to 11 a.m., computer club; 10:30 a.m., mahjong club; billiards; 12:30 p.m., mahjong club; 1 to 3 p.m., woodcarvers club; self-directed computer and exercise; socialization
Saltsburg: 9 to 10 a.m., community breakfast; 11 a.m., computer club; cards; puzzles; 11 a.m., stretch and flex; 1 to 2 p.m., blueberry bingo; socialization
Two Lick: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., indoor flea market; 10 a.m., plastic canvas club; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., quilters and card club; self-directed fitness club and computer usage; 12:30 p.m., afternoon bingo with Hillsdale Nursing & Rehabilitation; socialization
Mahoning Hills: Puzzles; cards; Wii; self-directed computer usage; 1 p.m., ‘Dirty’ bingo; socialization
Wednesday
Cheeseburger, lettuce, tomato, macaroni salad, pickled beets, watermelon, cookie, bun
Aultman: “Groovy Day — Hippee Groovy Party”; 10 to 10:30 a.m., fitness club with Carole; 11 a.m. to noon, flower power bingo; 1 p.m., bingo; socialization
Chestnut Hills: 9 to 10 a.m., breakfast; 10 a.m., open painting club (bring your paints and canvas and use the scenic back room to be creative); 11 a.m., candy bingo; billiards; puzzles; self-directed computer usage; socialization
Indiana: 9 a.m. to noon, thrift shop open; 11 a.m. to noon, fitness club with Carole; billiards; self-directed computer usage; 1 to 2:30 p.m., open crafts; checkers; socialization
Saltsburg: (evening) 5 to 6 p.m., dinner (chicken tenders, french fries, ice cream, salad for $2.50); 50/50 drawing; 6 p.m., social time
Two Lick: Out for breakfast; 9 a.m., knitting club; self-directed computer usage; socialization
Mahoning Hills: 11 a.m., computer club; puzzles; cards; Wii; 1 p.m., fitness club with Carole; socialization
Thursday
Roast beef, gravy, creamed red potatoes with peas, carrots, pineapple and oranges, bread
Homer Center: 10 to 11 a.m., fitness club; ’60s-’70s “Hippee Groovy” party; 11 a.m. to noon, flower power bingo; 11:30 a.m., APPRISE; 1 p.m., bingo; socialization
Chestnut Hills: 10 to 11:30 a.m., blood pressure screening by IRMC; Share a memory about your first day of school; billiards; Wii; puzzles; self-directed computer usage and fitness; socialization
Indiana: 10 a.m., mahjong club; bridge; National Emma M. Nutt Day -— come and see what it’s all about; billiards; self-directed computer usage and fitness; socialization
Saltsburg: 11 to 11:45 a.m., crafts; card club; puzzles; 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., fitness with Carole; Wii; puzzles; self-directed computer usage; 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., free blood pressures by IRMC; socialization
Two Lick: 10 a.m. to noon, open acoustic jam session with the Fun Band (new members welcome); self-directed exercise and computer usage; socialization
Mahoning Hills: 11 a.m., Tabitha from Greater Pittsburgh Food Bank; puzzles; Wii; afternoon shopping; socialization
Friday
All centers closed for senior picnic from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for ticket holders
Join the ASI Silver Spurs Line Dancers: Practice and exercise begins at 9 a.m. Tuesdays at Aging Services Inc., 1055 Oak St., Indiana. Open to the public. For more information, call (724) 349-4500.
Programs and Services: Call (724) 349-4500 about Care Management, Caregiver Support, APPRISE, Waiver Program, Protective Services, Elder Abuse Awareness Program (volunteer opportunities exist).