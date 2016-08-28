Senior activity centers post schedules

on August 28, 2016 1:44 AM

The schedules at the Aging Services Inc. social centers for the coming week:

Armagh — Armagh Fire Hall, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays only. Activities: Exercise, speakers. (800) 442-8016.

Chestnut Hills — 26 Heybert Drive, Blairsville, 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Activities: Exercise, cards, computer lab, painting class, billiards, Wii. (724) 459-5251.

Homer-Center — Holy Protection of Mary Byzantine Catholic Church, 279 Yellow Creek St., Homer City, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursdays only. Activities: Speakers, cards, socialization, computer lab. (800) 442-8016.

Indiana — 1001 Oak St., 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Friday. Activities: Crafts, billiards, movies, music, Wii, checkers and computer lab. (724) 465-2697.

Mahoning Hills — Route 119, south of Punxsutawney, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday. Activities: Bingo, crafts, cards, computer lab and Wii. (724) 286-3099.

Aultman — Aultman Fire Hall, Aultman, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays only. Activities: Bingo, speakers. (800) 442-8016.

Saltsburg — 212 Point St., Saltsburg, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday and 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday. Activities: Crafts, cards and computer lab. (724) 639-9055.

Two Lick Valley — 450 Franklin St., Clymer, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Activities: Games, cards, puzzles, exercise, shopping, Wii and computer lab. (724) 254-9820.

Call (724) 349-4500 or (800) 442-8016 by noon the day before to reserve a meal.

Monday

Meatball sub with sauce and cheese, hoagie roll, coleslaw, mixed bean medley, orange

Chestnut Hills: (day) 11 a.m., dime bingo; cards; puzzles; billiards; self-directed computer usage; Wii; 2 p.m., card game; socialization

Chestnut Hills: (evening) 4:30 p.m., evening billiards; 5:30 p.m., dinner (pulled pork sandwich, coleslaw, beans, fresh corn, dessert for $2.50); 50/50 drawing; 6 p.m., socialization

Indiana: 10 to 11 a.m., crochet club; 10:30 to 11 a.m., balance club with Indiana Square; billiards; 1 to 3 p.m., dominoes club; socialization

Saltsburg: (evening) 5 to 6 p.m., dinner ($2.50); 50/50 drawing; 6 to 7 p.m., social time

Two Lick: Bake sale club; 10:30 a.m., crochet club; 11 a.m., fitness and chair yoga with Carole; self-directed computer usage and fitness; socialization

Mahoning Hills: Good Humor Day; Mahoning Hills Ice Cream Shoppe (making sundaes); puzzles; Wii; self-directed computer usage; cards; socialization

Tuesday

Breaded pork chop, gravy, whipped potatoes, succotash, oatmeal cookie, bread

Armagh: “Groovy Day — Hippee Groovy Party”; 10 to 11 a.m., fitness club with Carole; 11 a.m. to noon, flower power bingo; 12:45 to 1:45 p.m., bingo; socialization

Chestnut Hills: 10:30 a.m., balloon toss game; Wii; puzzles; cards; billiards; self-directed computer usage and exercise; socialization

Indiana: 9 a.m. to noon, thrift shop open; 10 to 11 a.m., computer club; 10:30 a.m., mahjong club; billiards; 12:30 p.m., mahjong club; 1 to 3 p.m., woodcarvers club; self-directed computer and exercise; socialization

Saltsburg: 9 to 10 a.m., community breakfast; 11 a.m., computer club; cards; puzzles; 11 a.m., stretch and flex; 1 to 2 p.m., blueberry bingo; socialization

Two Lick: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., indoor flea market; 10 a.m., plastic canvas club; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., quilters and card club; self-directed fitness club and computer usage; 12:30 p.m., afternoon bingo with Hillsdale Nursing & Rehabilitation; socialization

Mahoning Hills: Puzzles; cards; Wii; self-directed computer usage; 1 p.m., ‘Dirty’ bingo; socialization

Wednesday

Cheeseburger, lettuce, tomato, macaroni salad, pickled beets, watermelon, cookie, bun

Aultman: “Groovy Day — Hippee Groovy Party”; 10 to 10:30 a.m., fitness club with Carole; 11 a.m. to noon, flower power bingo; 1 p.m., bingo; socialization

Chestnut Hills: 9 to 10 a.m., breakfast; 10 a.m., open painting club (bring your paints and canvas and use the scenic back room to be creative); 11 a.m., candy bingo; billiards; puzzles; self-directed computer usage; socialization

Indiana: 9 a.m. to noon, thrift shop open; 11 a.m. to noon, fitness club with Carole; billiards; self-directed computer usage; 1 to 2:30 p.m., open crafts; checkers; socialization

Saltsburg: (evening) 5 to 6 p.m., dinner (chicken tenders, french fries, ice cream, salad for $2.50); 50/50 drawing; 6 p.m., social time

Two Lick: Out for breakfast; 9 a.m., knitting club; self-directed computer usage; socialization

Mahoning Hills: 11 a.m., computer club; puzzles; cards; Wii; 1 p.m., fitness club with Carole; socialization

Thursday

Roast beef, gravy, creamed red potatoes with peas, carrots, pineapple and oranges, bread

Homer Center: 10 to 11 a.m., fitness club; ’60s-’70s “Hippee Groovy” party; 11 a.m. to noon, flower power bingo; 11:30 a.m., APPRISE; 1 p.m., bingo; socialization

Chestnut Hills: 10 to 11:30 a.m., blood pressure screening by IRMC; Share a memory about your first day of school; billiards; Wii; puzzles; self-directed computer usage and fitness; socialization

Indiana: 10 a.m., mahjong club; bridge; National Emma M. Nutt Day -— come and see what it’s all about; billiards; self-directed computer usage and fitness; socialization

Saltsburg: 11 to 11:45 a.m., crafts; card club; puzzles; 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., fitness with Carole; Wii; puzzles; self-directed computer usage; 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., free blood pressures by IRMC; socialization

Two Lick: 10 a.m. to noon, open acoustic jam session with the Fun Band (new members welcome); self-directed exercise and computer usage; socialization

Mahoning Hills: 11 a.m., Tabitha from Greater Pittsburgh Food Bank; puzzles; Wii; afternoon shopping; socialization

Friday

All centers closed for senior picnic from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for ticket holders

o o o

Join the ASI Silver Spurs Line Dancers: Practice and exercise begins at 9 a.m. Tuesdays at Aging Services Inc., 1055 Oak St., Indiana. Open to the public. For more information, call (724) 349-4500.

Programs and Services: Call (724) 349-4500 about Care Management, Caregiver Support, APPRISE, Waiver Program, Protective Services, Elder Abuse Awareness Program (volunteer opportunities exist).