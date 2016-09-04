Senior activity centers post schedules

on September 04, 2016 1:44 AM

on September 04, 2016 1:44 AM

The schedules at the Aging Services Inc. social centers for the coming week:

Armagh — Armagh Fire Hall, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays only. Activities: Exercise, speakers. (800) 442-8016.

Chestnut Hills — 26 Heybert Drive, Blairsville, 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Activities: Exercise, cards, computer lab, painting class, billiards, Wii. (724) 459-5251.

Homer-Center — Holy Protection of Mary Byzantine Catholic Church, 279 Yellow Creek St., Homer City, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursdays only. Activities: Speakers, cards, socialization, computer lab. (800) 442-8016.

Indiana — 1001 Oak St., 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Friday. Activities: Crafts, billiards, movies, music, Wii, checkers and computer lab. (724) 465-2697.

Mahoning Hills — Route 119, south of Punxsutawney, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday. Activities: Bingo, crafts, cards, computer lab and Wii. (724) 286-3099.

Aultman — Aultman Fire Hall, Aultman, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays only. Activities: Bingo, speakers. (800) 442-8016.

Saltsburg — 212 Point St., Saltsburg, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday and 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday. Activities: Crafts, cards and computer lab. (724) 639-9055.

Two Lick Valley — 450 Franklin St., Clymer, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Activities: Games, cards, puzzles, exercise, shopping, Wii and computer lab. (724) 254-9820.

Call (724) 349-4500 or (800) 442-8016 by noon the day before to reserve a meal.

Monday

All centers closed for the Labor Day holiday

Tuesday

Swiss steak, gravy, whipped potatoes, green beans, vanilla pudding, whole wheat bread

Armagh: Back To School Week; 10 to 11 a.m., fitness club with Carole; 11 a.m. to noon, nutrition class; 11:30 a.m., APPRISE; 12:45 to 1:45 p.m., bingo; socialization

Chestnut Hills: 10 a.m. to noon, open acoustic jam session; 11 a.m., meet the Apple iPad with Vicky; Wii; puzzles; cards; self-directed computer usage and exercise; socialization

Indiana: 9 a.m. to noon, thrift shop open; 10 to 11 a.m., computer club; 11:30 a.m., ASI Line Dancers to entertain; 1 to 3 p.m., woodcarvers; self-directed computer and exercise; socialization

Saltsburg: 9 to 10 a.m., Labor Day community breakfast; 10:30 a.m., games; cards; puzzles; 11:30 a.m., Labor Day stories — tell us yours; 1 to 2 p.m., bingo; socialization

Two Lick: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., indoor flea market; 10 a.m., plastic canvas club; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., quilters and card club; self-directed fitness club and computer usage; 12:30 p.m., blood pressure screening by IRMC; socialization

Mahoning Hills: 10 to 11:30 a.m., blood pressure screening by IRMC; 10:30 a.m., food demo with Chef Klinger; puzzles; cards; Wii; self-directed computer usage; 1 p.m., bingo; socialization

Wednesday

Barbecue pulled pork, seasoned redskin potatoes, melon, wheat sandwich roll

Aultman: Back to School Week; 10 to 10:30 a.m., fitness club; 11 a.m. to noon, nutrition class; 11:30 a.m., APPRISE; 1 p.m., bingo; socialization

Chestnut Hills: 9 to 10 a.m., breakfast; 10 a.m., open painting club (draw-sketch-paint); 11 a.m., candy bingo; billiards; puzzles; self-directed computer usage; socialization

Indiana: 9 a.m. to noon, thrift shop; 10 a.m., games; 10 to 11:30 a.m., blood pressure by IRMC; 11 a.m. to noon, fitness club with Carole; 1 to 2:30 p.m., jewelry making with Chere; billiards; self-directed computer usage; checkers; socialization

Saltsburg: (evening) 5 to 6 p.m., dinner (pork and sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, green beans, iced brownies for $2.50); 50/50 drawing; 5:45 to 7 p.m., “SNAP” program (presentation and games) with Tabitha from the food bank; 6 to 7 p.m., social time

Two Lick: Ice Cream Day; 9 a.m., knitting club; self-directed computer usage; socialization

Mahoning Hills: Puzzles; Wii; self-directed computer; 1 p.m., fitness club with Carole; socialization

Thursday

Meat and cheese lasagna, marinara sauce, tossed salad, applesauce, Italian bread

Homer Center: Back to School Week; 10 to 11 a.m., fitness club; 11 a.m. to noon, nutrition class; noon to 1 p.m. blood pressure screening by IRMC; 1 p.m., bingo; socialization

Chestnut Hills: 10:30 a.m., volunteer meeting; 11 a.m. “SNAP” program; Wii; puzzles; self-directed computer usage and fitness; puzzles; socialization

Indiana: 10 a.m., mahjong club; 11:15 a.m., fall prevention by Keystone Rehabilitation; self-directed computer usage and fitness; socialization

Saltsburg: 11 to 11:45 a.m., crafts; 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., fitness with Carole; 11:30 a.m., APPRISE counselor; puzzles; self-directed computer usage; 1 to 2 p.m., pick-a-prize bingo; socialization

Two Lick: 10 a.m. to noon, open acoustic jam session with the Fun Band (new members welcome); school picture day — bring yours; self-directed exercise and computer usage; socialization

Mahoning Hills: 11 a.m., “Things That Aren’t There Anymore”; puzzles; Wii; self-directed computer usage; afternoon shopping; socialization

Friday

Chicken and gravy with peas and carrots, vegetable medley, applesauce, sugar cookie, biscuit

Chestnut Hills: 9 to 10 a.m., breakfast; 11 a.m. to noon, fitness with Carole; Wii; billiards; puzzles; 1 p.m., shopping; socialization

Indiana: Thrift shop special: Fill-a bag with clothing $1; 9:15 a.m., fitness with Carole; 10:30 a.m., music with Jan, Jim and Holly; 1 to 3 p.m., Chinese mahjong class with Ron Emerick; 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., open crafts; socialization

Saltsburg: 11 a.m. to noon, “Low Vision Prevention” by the Blind Association; 5 to 9 p.m., booth on the Canal open for business; socialization

Two Lick: Pencil Art Day; 10 a.m., water aerobics; 11 a.m. open craft club; self-directed fitness and computer usage; 1 p.m., exercise; socialization

Mahoning Hills: 10:30 a.m., card making with Betty; puzzles; 11:30 a.m., APPRISE counselor; Wii; self-directed computer usage; 1 p.m., games; socialization

o o o

Programs and Services: Call (724) 349-4500 about Care Management, Caregiver Support, APPRISE, Waiver Program, Protective Services, Elder Abuse Awareness Program (Volunteer Opportunities Exist).