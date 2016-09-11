Senior activity centers post schedules

on September 11, 2016 1:45 AM

The schedules at the Aging Services Inc. social centers for the coming week:

Armagh — Armagh Fire Hall, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays only. Activities: Exercise, speakers. (800) 442-8016.

Chestnut Hills — 26 Heybert Drive, Blairsville, 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Activities: Exercise, cards, computer lab, painting class, billiards, Wii. (724) 459-5251.

Homer-Center — Holy Protection of Mary Byzantine Catholic Church, 279 Yellow Creek St., Homer City, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursdays only. Activities: Speakers, cards, socialization, computer lab. (800) 442-8016.

Indiana — 1001 Oak St., 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Friday. Activities: Crafts, billiards, movies, music, Wii, checkers and computer lab. (724) 465-2697.

Mahoning Hills — Route 119, south of Punxsutawney, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday. Activities: Bingo, crafts, cards, computer lab and Wii. (724) 286-3099.

Aultman — Aultman Fire Hall, Aultman, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays only. Activities: Bingo, speakers. (800) 442-8016.

Saltsburg — 212 Point St., Saltsburg, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday and 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday. Activities: Crafts, cards and computer lab. (724) 639-9055.

Two Lick Valley — 450 Franklin St., Clymer, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Activities: Games, cards, puzzles, exercise, shopping, Wii and computer lab. (724) 254-9820.

Call (724) 349-4500 or (800) 442-8016 by noon the day before to reserve a meal.

Monday

Turkey and gravy over noodles, whipped potatoes, carrots, chocolate brownie square, bread

Chestnut Hills: (day) Puzzles; 11 a.m.: dime bingo, billiards, Wii; 1 to 3 p.m.: 55 plus and socialization

Chestnut Hills: (evening) 4:30 p.m.: evening billiards; 5 p.m.: dinner ($2.50), 50/50 drawing; 6 p.m.: socialization

Indiana: 10 to 11 a.m.: crochet club; 10:30 to 11 a.m.: balance club with Indiana Square; 1 p.m.: pay me card club; 1 to 3 p.m.: dominos club and socialization

Saltsburg: (evening) 5 to 6 p.m.: dinner (lasagna, salad, ice cream, garlic bread for $2.50), 50/50 drawing; 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.: gospel music by Abraham Kline; 6 to 7 p.m.: social time

Two Lick: Bake sale club; 10:30 a.m.: crochet club; 11 a.m.: fitness and chair yoga club with Carole Zicha; 12:45 p.m.: Woods Spa therapy, self-directed computer usage, socialization

Mahoning Hills: Good Humor Day; 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.: pancakes and sausage breakfast; 10 a.m. to noon: open jam session, self-directed computer usage, Wii, puzzles, socialization

Tuesday

Ham and Swiss, lettuce and tomato, broccoli and cauliflower salad, gelatin, melon, bread

Armagh: 10 to 11 a.m.: fitness club with Carole, blood pressure by IRMC; 11 a.m. to noon: classic music trivia, birthdays; 12:45 to 1:45 p.m.: bingo and socialization

Chestnut Hills: 11 a.m.: Meet John from Blairsville Pharmacy, cards, puzzles, billiards and socialization

Indiana: 9 a.m. to noon: thrift shop open; 10 to 11 a.m.: computer club, bridge; 11:30 a.m.: APPRISE; 12:30 p.m.: mahjong; 1 to 3 p.m.: woodcarvers club, self-directed computer usage and exercise, socialization

Saltsburg: 9 to 10 a.m.: community breakfast; 10:30 a.m.: coloring contest (staying in the line), puzzles, cards; 1 to 2 p.m.: fall into bingo and socialization

Two Lick: 10 a.m.: plastic canvas club; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.: quilters and card club, self-directed fitness club and computer usage, Cookport Fair week, socialization

Mahoning Hills: Puzzles, cards, Wii, self-directed computer usage; 1 p.m.: back to school bingo and socialization

Wednesday

Meatloaf and gravy, parsley potatoes, mixed vegetables, birthday cupcakes, bread

Aultman: 10 to 10:30 a.m.: fitness club with Carole, birthdays; noon to 1 p.m.: blood pressures by IRMC; 1 p.m.: bingo and socialization

Chestnut Hills: 9 to 10 a.m.: breakfast; 10 a.m.: open painting club; 11 a.m.: candy bingo, birthdays, cards, puzzles, Wii, billiards and socialization

Indiana: 9 a.m. to noon: thrift shop; 10 to 11 a.m.: games; 11 a.m. to noon: fitness club with Carole, bridge, birthdays, checkers, Wii, billiards, self-directed computer usage and fitness, socialization; 5 p.m.: super supper for ticket holders

Saltsburg: (evening) 5 to 6 p.m.: dinner (ham, mashed potatoes, carrots, banana bread for $2.50), 50/50 drawing; 6 p.m.: social time

Two Lick: 9 a.m.: knitting club, birthdays, self-directed computer usage and fitness, socialization

Mahoning Hills: 11 a.m.: fall crafts, birthdays, puzzles; 1 p.m.: fitness club with Carole and socialization

Thursday

Sweet and sour chicken, white rice, broccoli and cauliflower, melon, cookie, bread

Homer Center: 10 to 11 a.m.: fitness club; 11 a.m. to noon: classic music trivia, birthdays; 1 p.m.: bingo and socialization

Chestnut Hills: Rivers Casino trip (leaves center at 8 a.m. and returns at 3:30 p.m.), Wii, puzzles, cards, billiards, socialization

Indiana: 10 a.m.: mahjong club, bridge; 10:30 a.m.: “Grandma To Be” baby shower, self-directed computer usage and fitness, socialization

Saltsburg: 11 a.m. to noon: crafts; 11 to 11:45 a.m.: card club, birthday party, puzzles, self-directed computer usage; 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.: fitness with Carole; 1 to 2 p.m.: birthday bingo and socialization

Two Lick: 10 a.m. to noon: open jam session with the Fun Band, self-directed fitness and computer usage; 12:45 p.m.: bingo by Christina from Rite Aid, socialization, Cookport Fair week (come and visit the Two Lick Valley Senior Center table)

Mahoning Hills: Summer’s Last Blast: come have lunch, puzzles, cards, Wii, afternoon shopping, self-directed computer usage; 1 p.m.: bingo with Kim from Hillsdale Nursing and Rehabilitation and socialization

Friday

Pepperoni pizza, mixed greens with tomato, carrots, cabbage and egg, peaches

Chestnut Hills: 9 to 10 a.m.: breakfast; 11 a.m. to noon: fitness club with Carole; 11:30 a.m.: APPRISE, billiards, Wii, cards, puzzles; 1 p.m.: shopping and socialization

Indiana: 9:15 a.m.: fitness club with Carole; 10:30 a.m.: mental health awareness, fill a bag of clothes for $1, self-directed computer usage and fitness; 1 to 2 p.m.: quilt club; 1 to 3 p.m.: Chinese mahjong class with Ron Emerick; 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.: open crafts and socialization

Saltsburg: 9 to 11 a.m.: “Rise & Shiners Club,” cards, 1 to 2 p.m.: afternoon bingo and socialization

Two Lick: Puzzle Exchange Day; 10 a.m.: water aerobics; 11 a.m.: open craft club, pencil art, self-directed computer usage and fitness; 1 p.m.: exercise and socialization

Mahoning Hills: 11 a.m.: coloring club, puzzles, Wii, self-directed computer usage and socialization

LINE DANCING: Meets at 9 a.m. Tuesdays at Aging Services Inc., 1055 Oak St., Indiana. Open to the public. For more information, call (724) 349-4500.

FAMILY CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: Meets from 2 to 3 p.m. the last Wednesday of each month at Aging Services Inc., 1055 Oak St., Indiana. For more information, call (724) 349-4500.

APPRISE VOLUNTEERS NEEDED: Free training is available. For more information, call Lisa at (724) 349-4500 or (800) 442-8016.

VOLUNTEER OMBUDSMAN PROGRAM: Sign up and volunteer today to make a difference in someone’s life.

For more information, call (724) 349-4500 or (800) 442-8016.

HELP FOR SENIORS: Many services available. For more information, call (724) 349-4500 or (800) 442-8016.