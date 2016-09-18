Senior activity centers post schedules

on September 18, 2016 1:44 AM

on September 18, 2016 1:44 AM

The schedules at the Aging Services Inc. social centers for the coming week:

Armagh — Armagh Fire Hall, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays only. Activities: Exercise, speakers. (800) 442-8016.

Chestnut Hills — 26 Heybert Drive, Blairsville, 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Activities: Exercise, cards, computer lab, painting class, billiards, Wii. (724) 459-5251.

Homer-Center — Holy Protection of Mary Byzantine Catholic Church, 279 Yellow Creek St., Homer City, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursdays only. Activities: Speakers, cards, socialization, computer lab. (800) 442-8016.

Indiana — 1001 Oak St., 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Friday. Activities: Crafts, billiards, movies, music, Wii, checkers and computer lab. (724) 465-2697.

Mahoning Hills — Route 119, south of Punxsutawney, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday. Activities: Bingo, crafts, cards, computer lab and Wii. (724) 286-3099.

Aultman — Aultman Fire Hall, Aultman, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays only. Activities: Bingo, speakers. (800) 442-8016.

Saltsburg — 212 Point St., Saltsburg, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday and 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday. Activities: Crafts, cards and computer lab. (724) 639-9055.

Two Lick Valley — 450 Franklin St., Clymer, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Activities: Games, cards, puzzles, exercise, shopping, Wii and computer lab. (724) 254-9820.

Call (724) 349-4500 or (800) 442-8016 by noon the day before to reserve a meal.

Monday

Sweet sausage, buttered potatoes, carrots, vanilla ice cream, hot dog roll

Chestnut Hills: (day) Puzzles; 11 a.m., dime bingo; billiards; Wii; socialization

Chestnut Hills: (evening) 4:30 p.m., evening billiards; 5 p.m., dinner (baked chicken, cheesy potatoes, vegetables, Anne’s Oreo dessert for $2.50); 50/50 drawing; 6 p.m., socialization

Indiana: All week, fill a bag with books for $1; 10 to 11 a.m., crochet club; 10:30 to 11 a.m., balance club with Indiana Square: 1 to 2 p.m., toothbrush rugs; 1 to 3 p.m., golden 500 card club; socialization

Saltsburg: (evening) 5 to 6 p.m., dinner (baked chicken breast, cheesy potatoes, mixed vegetables, chocolate cake for $2.50); 50/50 drawing; 6 to 7 p.m., social time

Two Lick: Bake sale club; 10:30 a.m., crochet club; 11 a.m., fitness and chair yoga club with Carole Zicha; self-directed computer usage; socialization

Mahoning Hills: Good Humor Day; 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., French toast breakfast; Wii; self-directed computer usage; puzzles; socialization

Tuesday

Pizza burger with mozzarella cheese, pasta salad, Italian green beans, fruit, roll

Armagh: 10 to 11 a.m., fitness club with Carole; 11 a.m. to noon, autumn social; 12:45 to 1:45 p.m., bingo; socialization

Chestnut Hills: 10 a.m. to noon, open acoustic jam session (singalong in the dining room); cards; puzzles; self-directed computer usage; billiards; socialization

Indiana: Trip departs at 7:30 a.m. and returns at 7:30 p.m.; 9 a.m. to noon, thrift shop open; 10 to 11 a.m., computer club; 1 to 3 p.m., woodcarvers club; self-directed computer usage and exercise; socialization

Saltsburg: 9 to 10 a.m., community breakfast; 9 to 11 a.m., “Rise & Shiners”; 10:30 a.m., games; puzzles; cards; 1 to 2 p.m., pick a prize bingo; socialization

Two Lick: 10 a.m., plastic canvas club; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., quilters and card club; self-directed fitness club; 11 a.m., trivia game with Mindy from Visiting Angels; self-directed computer usage; socialization

Mahoning Hills: 11 a.m., memory support with Mulberry Square; puzzles; cards; Wii; self-directed computer usage; 1 p.m., “Let’s Roll”; socialization

Wednesday

Sliced roast pork, gravy, scalloped potatoes, California medley, sugar cookie, bread

Aultman: 10 to 10:30 a.m., fitness club with Carole; 11 a.m. to noon, autumn social; 1 p.m., bingo; socialization

Chestnut Hills: 9 to 10 a.m., breakfast; 10 a.m., open painting club; 11 a.m., candy bingo; cards; puzzles; Wii; billiards; socialization

Indiana: 9 a.m. to noon, thrift shop; 10 to 11 a.m., bingo full of fun with Kelly from Beacon Ridge; 11 a.m. to noon, fitness club with Carole; checkers; 1 to 2:30 p.m., open crafts; billiards; self-directed computer usage and fitness; socialization

Saltsburg: (evening) 5 to 6 p.m., dinner (rigatoni, salad, ice cream, garlic bread for $2.50); 50/50 drawing; 6 p.m., social time

Two Lick: Doo-Wop Day; 9 a.m., knitting club; self-directed computer usage and fitness; socialization; support the center at the Two Lick’s Clymer Days tent

Mahoning Hills: Pie Day; 11 a.m., computer club; Wii; puzzles; 1 p.m., fitness club with Carole; socialization

Thursday

Salisbury steak, mushroom gravy, garlic and butter potato, broccoli, lemon fluff, bread

Homer Center: 10 to 11 a.m., fitness club; 11 a.m. to noon, autumn social; hot apple cider; 1 p.m., bingo; socialization

Chestnut Hills: 11 a.m., warm apple pie social; Wii; puzzles; cards; billiards; socialization

Indiana: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., hot cakes and sausage breakfast; 10 a.m., mahjong club; 11:15 a.m., Wheel of Fortune (catch the phrase); self-directed computer usage and fitness; socialization

Saltsburg: 11 and 11:45 a.m., crafts; 11 to 11:45 a.m., card club; puzzles; self-directed computer usage; 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., fitness club with Carole; 1 to 2 p.m., tell a joke bingo; socialization

Two Lick: Your Best Joke Day; 10 a.m. to noon, open jam session with the Fun Band; self-directed fitness and computer usage; socialization

Mahoning Hills: 11 a.m., hymn sing with Kay Young; puzzles; cards; Wii; afternoon shopping; self-directed computer usage; socialization

Friday

Barbecue chicken breast, baked potato, corn, Mandarin salad, whole wheat bread

Chestnut Hills: 9 to 10 a.m., breakfast; 11 a.m. to noon, fitness club with Carole; billiards; Wii; cards; puzzles; 1 p.m., shopping; socialization

Indiana: 9:15 a.m., fitness club with Carole; 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., National Checkers Day — play a game; self-directed computer usage and fitness; 1 to 2 p.m., quilt club; 1 to 3 p.m., Chinese mahjong class with Ron Emerick; 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., open crafts; socialization

Saltsburg: Nuts In Your Diet Day; 9 to 11 a.m., “Rise & Shiners Club”; cards; 11 a.m. to noon, sample different kinds of nuts; 1 to 2 p.m., healthy bingo; socialization

Two Lick: Puzzle Exchange Day; 10 a.m., water aerobics; 11 a.m. open craft club; pencil art; self-directed computer usage and fitness; 1 p.m. exercise; socialization

Mahoning Hills: 10:30 a.m., card making with Betty Gattuso; puzzles; Wii; self-directed computer usage; socialization

o o o

LINE DANCING: Meets at 9 a.m. Tuesdays at Aging Services Inc., 1055 Oak St., Indiana. Open to the public. For more information, call (724) 349-4500.

FAMILY CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: Meets from 2 to 3 p.m. the last Wednesday of each month at Aging Services Inc., 1055 Oak St., Indiana. For more information, call (724) 349-4500.

APPRISE VOLUNTEERS NEEDED: Free training is available. For more information, call Lisa at (724) 349-4500 or (800) 442-8016.

VOLUNTEER OMBUDSMAN PROGRAM: Sign up and volunteer today to make a difference in someone’s life. For more information, call (724) 349-4500 or (800) 442-8016.

HELP FOR SENIORS: Many services available. For more information, call (724) 349-4500 or (800) 442-8016.