Senior activity centers post schedules

The schedules at the Aging Services Inc. social centers for the coming week:

Armagh — Armagh Fire Hall, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays only. Activities: Exercise, speakers. (800) 442-8016.

Chestnut Hills — 26 Heybert Drive, Blairsville, 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Activities: Exercise, cards, computer lab, painting class, billiards, Wii. (724) 459-5251.

Homer-Center — Holy Protection of Mary Byzantine Catholic Church, 279 Yellow Creek St., Homer City, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursdays only. Activities: Speakers, cards, socialization, computer lab. (800) 442-8016.

Indiana — 1001 Oak St., 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. Activities: Crafts, billiards, movies, music, Wii, checkers and computer lab. (724) 465-2697.

Mahoning Hills — Route 119, south of Punxsutawney, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday. Activities: Bingo, crafts, cards, computer lab and Wii. (724) 286-3099.

Aultman — Aultman Fire Hall, Aultman, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays only. Activities: Bingo, speakers. (800) 442-8016.

Saltsburg — 212 Point St., Saltsburg, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday and 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday. Activities: Crafts, cards and computer lab. (724) 639-9055.

Two Lick Valley — 450 Franklin St., Clymer, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Activities: Games, cards, puzzles, exercise, shopping, Wii and computer lab. (724) 254-9820.

Call (724) 349-4500 or (800) 442-8016 by noon the day before to reserve a meal.

MONDAY

Pepper steak with peppers, onions and gravy, parsley noodles, baby carrots, applesauce, bread

Chestnut Hills (day): 11 a.m., candy bingo; billiards; Wii; puzzles; socialization; 1 to 3 p.m., 55 plus

Chestnut Hills (evening): 4:30 p.m., evening billiards; 5:30 p.m., dinner (beef stew over noodles, brownie, roll for $2.50); 50/50 drawing; 6 p.m., socialization

Indiana: 9:15 a.m., fitness with Carole; 10 to 11 a.m., crochet club; 1 p.m., pay me card club; 1 to 2 p.m., toothbrush rugs; 1 to 3 p.m., domino’s club; socialization

Saltsburg (evening): 5 to 6 p.m., dinner (baked chicken, potato casserole, mixed vegetables, iced brownies $2.50); 50/50 drawing; 6 to 7 p.m., social time

Two Lick: Bread and Soup Sale Week; bake sale; 10:30 a.m., crochet club; 11 a.m., fitness and chair yoga club with Carole; self-directed computer usage and fitness; 12:30 p.m., Woods Spa; socialization

Mahoning Hills: Good Humor Day; 9:30 to 11 a.m., breakfast (French toast and sausage); Wii; cards; puzzles; socialization

TUESDAY

Breaded chicken fillet, lettuce, tomato, vegetable soup, pineapple and oranges, crackers, roll

Armagh: 10 to 11 a.m., fitness club with Carole; 11 a.m. to noon, hobby craft #1; birthdays; 12:45 to 1:45 p.m., bingo; socialization

Chestnut Hills: New year, learn something new; 11 a.m., crochet with Anne; Wii; puzzles; cards; self-directed computer and exercise; socialization

Indiana: 9 a.m. to noon, thrift shop open; 10 to 11 a.m., computer club; bridge; 10:30 a.m., mahjong; 11:15 a.m. to noon, “Breakfast” by Adagio Health; 11:30 a.m., APPRISE; 12:30 p.m., mahjong club; 1 p.m., bingo; billiards; 1 to 3 p.m., woodcarvers club; self-directed computer and exercise; socialization

Saltsburg: 9 to 10 a.m., community breakfast; 10:30 to 11 a.m., stretch and flex; cards; 11 to 11:45 a.m., “Protein in Diet”; self-directed fitness and computer; 1 to 2 p.m., healthy bingo; socialization

Two Lick: Bread and Soup Sale Week; 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., indoor flea market; 10 a.m., plastic canvas club; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., quilters and card club; 11 a.m., SNAP program with Tabbi (Greater Pittsburgh Food Bank); self-directed fitness and computer; socialization

Mahoning Hills: Puzzles; cards; Wii; self-directed computer usage; 1 p.m., dime bingo; socialization

WEDNESDAY

Oven-roasted hot beef, gravy, baked potato, coleslaw, birthday cupcake, bread

Aultman: 10 to 10:30 a.m., fitness club; 11 a.m. to noon, hobby craft #1; birthdays; noon to 1 p.m., blood pressure screening by IRMC; 1 p.m., bingo; socialization

Chestnut Hills: 9 to 10 a.m., breakfast; 10 a.m., open painting club; 10 a.m., “Make It”; 11 a.m., bingo; birthdays; billiards; puzzles; self-directed computer; socialization

Indiana: 11 a.m. to noon, fitness with Carole Zicha; birthdays; bridge; 1 to 2:30 p.m., jewelry fun with Chere; 2:30 p.m., WalkWorks; billiards; self-directed computer usage; checkers; socialization

Saltsburg (evening): 5 to 6 p.m., dinner (meatloaf, mashed potatoes, lima beans, Jell-O cake for $2.50); 50/50 drawing; 6 to 7 p.m., social time

Two Lick: Bread and Soup Sale Week; 9 a.m., knitting club; 10 a.m., Oatmeal Breakfast Day; birthdays/self-directed fitness and computer usage; socialization

Mahoning Hills: 11 a.m., morning bingo with Kelly from Beacon Ridge; birthdays; puzzles; Wii; self-directed computer usage; 1 p.m., fitness club with Carole; socialization

THURSDAY

Hot dog, macaroni and cheese, green beans, seasonal fruit, hot dog bun

Homer Center: 10 to 11 a.m., fitness with Carole; 11 a.m. to noon, hobby craft #1; noon to 1 p.m., blood pressure screenings by IRMC; birthday; 1 p.m., bingo; socialization

Chestnut Hills: 11 a.m., mitten watch (be sure to wear your gloves); Wii; puzzles; self-directed computer usage and fitness; socialization

Indiana: 9:30 a.m., balance exercise with Sue from Indiana Square; 10 a.m., mahjong club; self-directed computer usage and fitness; billiards; 1 p.m., afternoon bingo with Hillsdale Nursing and Rehabilitation; socialization

Saltsburg: 9 to 11 a.m., “Rise and Shiners Club” (join the group); 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., game day; 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., fitness with Carole; birthdays; 1 to 2 p.m., pick a prize bingo; socialization

Two Lick: Bubble Wrap Appreciation Day; Bread and Soup Sale Week; 10 a.m. to noon, open acoustic jam session; self-directed fitness and computer; socialization

Mahoning Hills: 11 a.m., “This Is Your Life”; shopping and lunch in Indiana; Wii; self-directed computer usage; socialization

FRIDAY

Roasted pork loin, whipped potatoes, sauerkraut, chocolate brownie, bread

Chestnut Hills: 9 to 10 a.m., breakfast; 11 a.m. to noon, fitness with Carole; puzzles; Wii; billiards; 1 p.m., shopping; socialization

Indiana: 9:15 a.m., fitness with Carole; 11:15 a.m., auction fun; 12:30 p.m., bridge; 1 to 3 p.m., Chinese mahjong class with Ron Emerick; socialization

Saltsburg: 9 to 11 a.m., “Rise and Shiners Club”; 11 a.m. to noon, “Home Safety” by Master Wendy McGinnis; 1 to 2 p.m., Friday the 13th trivia bingo; socialization

Two Lick: 10 a.m., water aerobics; 11 a.m., open craft club; self-directed computer usage and fitness; 1 p.m., exercise; socialization

Mahoning Hills: 10:30 a.m., coloring club (join the group for fun and relaxation, color your world); 11:30 a.m., APPRISE; puzzles; Wii; self-directed computer usage; socialization

o o o

PROGRAMS AND SERVICES: Call (724) 349-4500 about Care Management, Caregiver Support, APPRISE, Waiver Program, Protective Services, Elder Abuse Awareness Program (volunteer opportunities exist).