Senior activity centers post schedules

The schedules at the Aging Services Inc. social centers for the coming week:

Armagh — Armagh Fire Hall, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays only. Activities: Exercise, speakers. (800) 442-8016.

Chestnut H ills— 26 Heybert Drive, Blairsville, 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Activities: Exercise, cards, computer lab, painting class, billiards, Wii. (724) 459-5251.

Homer-Center — Holy Protection of Mary Byzantine Catholic Church, 279 Yellow Creek St., Homer City, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursdays only. Activities: Speakers, cards, socialization, computer lab. (800) 442-8016.

Indiana — 1001 Oak St., 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. Activities: Crafts, billiards, movies, music, Wii, checkers and computer lab. (724) 465-2697.

Mahoning Hills — Route 119, south of Punxsutawney, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday. Activities: Bingo, crafts, cards, computer lab and Wii. (724) 286-3099.

Aultman — Aultman Fire Hall, Aultman, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays only. Activities: Bingo, speakers. (800) 442-8016.

Saltsburg — 212 Point St., Saltsburg, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday and 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday. Activities: Crafts, cards and computer lab. (724) 639-9055.

Two Lick Valley — 450 Franklin St., Clymer, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Activities: Games, cards, puzzles, exercise, shopping, Wii and computer lab. (724) 254-9820.

Call (724) 349-4500 or (800) 442-8016 by noon the day before to reserve a meal.

Monday

Turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, homemade stuffing, carrots, warm cinnamon applesauce

Chestnut Hills: (day) 11 a.m., bingo; billiards; Wii; puzzles; socialization

Chestnut Hills: (evening) Center closed for the evening, no meal

Indiana: 9:15 a.m., healthy steps in motion; 10 to 11 a.m., crochet club; 10:30 a.m., music appreciation by Heritage House; 1 to 2 p.m., toothbrush rugs; 1 to 3 p.m., dominoes club; golden 500 card club; socialization

Saltsburg: (evening) 5 to 6 p.m., dinner (baked chicken, potatoes au gratin, salad, ice cream for $2.50); 50/50 drawing; 6 to 7 p.m., social time

Two Lick: Hug Week — Come in and get yours!; bake sale club; 10:30 a.m., crochet club; 11 a.m., fitness and chair yoga club with Carole; self-directed computer usage and fitness; 12:30 p.m., Woods Spa; socialization

Mahoning Hills: Good Humor Day; 9:30 to 11 a.m., breakfast (pancakes and sausage); Wii; cards; puzzles; socialization

Tuesday

Penne pasta with meatballs, mixed greens with tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, cabbage, peaches, bread

Armagh: 10 to 11 a.m., fitness club with Carole; 11 a.m. to noon, “Sweet Substitutes” by Ashlee; 11:30 a.m., APPRISE; 12:45 to 1:45 p.m., bingo; socialization

Chestnut Hills: 10 a.m. to noon, open acoustic jam session; 10 a.m. valentine craft; Wii; puzzles; cards; self-directed computer usage and exercise; socialization

Indiana: 9 a.m. to noon, thrift shop open; 10 to 11 a.m., computer club; 11:15 a.m. to noon, “Eating Out” by Adagio Health; billiards; 1 to 3 p.m., woodcarvers club; self-directed computer usage; socialization

Saltsburg: 9 to 10 a.m., community breakfast; 9 to 11 a.m., “Rise and Shiners Club”; 10:30 to 11 a.m., stretch and flex; cards; 11 to 11:45 a.m., “The Effects of Salt in Your Diet”; self-directed fitness and computer usage; 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., blood pressure screening by IRMC; 1 to 2 p.m., bingo giveaway with Heritage Hospice; socialization

Two Lick: Hug Week — Come in and get yours!; 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., indoor flea market; 10 a.m., plastic canvas club; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., quilters and card club; 11:30 a.m., “My Plate: An Active Lifestyle and Burning Calories,” by Betsy; self-directed fitness and computer usage; socialization

Mahoning Hills: 10:30 a.m., blood pressure screenings by IRMC; 11 a.m., “Fall Risk Assessment” with Kayla; puzzles; cards; Wii; self-directed computer usage; 1 p.m., let’s roll; socialization

Wednesday

Baked pollock with dill sauce, baked potato with sour cream, beets, tropical fruit salad, roll

Aultman: 10 to 10:30 a.m., fitness club; 11 a.m. to noon, “Sweet Substitutes” by Ashlee; noon to 1 p.m., blood pressure screenings by IRMC; 1 p.m., bingo; socialization

Chestnut Hills: 9 to 10 a.m., breakfast; 10 a.m., open painting club; heart garland; billiards; 11 a.m., candy bingo; puzzles; self-directed computer usage; socialization

Indiana: 10:30 a.m., SNAP Program with Tabitha; 11 a.m. to noon, fitness with Carole; bridge; 1 to 2:30 p.m., jewelry making with Chere; billiards; self-directed computer usage; checkers; socialization

Saltsburg: (evening) 5 to 6 p.m., dinner (meatloaf, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, cupcakes for $2.50); 50/50 drawing; 6 to 7 p.m., social time

Two Lick: Hug Week — Come in and get yours!; 9 a.m., knitting club; 10 a.m., bagel breakfast; 10 a.m., manicures by ICTC students; self-directed fitness and computer usage; socialization

Mahoning Hills: 11:15 a.m., death and spirituality by June Stewart (VNA); puzzles; Wii; self-directed computer usage; 1 p.m., fitness club with Carole; socialization

Thursday

Open face roast beef sandwich with gravy, whipped potatoes, peas and carrots, sugar cookie, bread

Homer Center: 10 to 11 a.m., fitness with Carole; 11 a.m. to noon, sweet substitutes with Ashlee; noon to 1 p.m., blood pressure screenings by IRMC; 1 p.m., bingo; socialization

Chestnut Hills: Hershey Chocolate Day — 1894 — share a kiss; Wii; puzzles; self-directed computer usage and fitness; socialization

Indiana: 10 a.m., balance exercise with Sue from Indiana Square; 10 a.m., mahjong club; 11:15 a.m., “Death and Spirituality” by June Stewart (VNA); billiards; self-directed computer usage and fitness; socialization

Saltsburg: 9 to 11 a.m., “Rise and Shiners Club” (join the club!); 10:30 to 11:15 a.m., crochet and knitting club; 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., fitness with Carole; 1 to 2 p.m., popcorn bingo; socialization

Two Lick: Cutest baby contest — bring in a picture; 10 a.m. to noon, open acoustic jam session; self-directed fitness and computer usage; socialization

Mahoning Hills: 11 a.m., SNAP program with Tabitha from the Greater Pittsburgh Food Bank; cast your vote for the king and queen of hearts; Wii; self-directed computer usage; socialization

Friday

Cheeseburger, lettuce, tomato slice, oven-browned potatoes, coleslaw, seasonal fruit, roll

Chestnut Hills: 9 to 10 a.m., breakfast; 10 a.m., crochet with friends; 11 a.m. to noon, fitness with Carole; puzzles; Wii; billiards; 1 p.m., shopping; socialization

Indiana: 9:15 a.m., healthy steps in motion with Carole; 10:45 a.m., “Fun Snacks and Health Screenings with a Twist” by Heritage Home Health; billiards; 12:30 p.m., bridge; socialization

Saltsburg: 9 to 11 a.m., “Rise and Shiners Club”; 11 a.m. to noon, “Making Sweets — Making Divinity”; 1 to 2 p.m., yummy bingo; socialization

Two Lick: Hot (Cinnamon) Hot Chocolate Day; Hug Week — Come in and get yours!; water aerobics; 11 a.m., open craft club; self-directed computer usage and fitness; 1 p.m., healthy steps in motion; socialization

Mahoning Hills: 10:30 a.m., coloring club (join the club for fun and relaxation, color your world); 11:30 a.m., APPRISE; puzzles; Wii; self-directed computer; socialization

o o o

Programs and Services: Call (724) 349-4500 about Care Management, Caregiver Support, APPRISE, Waiver Program, Protective Services, Elder Abuse Awareness Program (volunteer opportunities exist).