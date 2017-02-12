Senior activity centers post schedules

The schedules at the Aging Services Inc. social centers for the coming week:

Armagh — Armagh Fire Hall, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays only. Activities: Exercise, speakers. (800) 442-8016.

Chestnut H ills— 26 Heybert Drive, Blairsville, 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Activities: Exercise, cards, computer lab, painting class, billiards, Wii. (724) 459-5251.

Homer-Center — Holy Protection of Mary Byzantine Catholic Church, 279 Yellow Creek St., Homer City, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursdays only. Activities: Speakers, cards, socialization, computer lab. (800) 442-8016.

Indiana — 1001 Oak St., 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. Activities: Crafts, billiards, movies, music, Wii, checkers and computer lab. (724) 465-2697.

Mahoning Hills — Route 119, south of Punxsutawney, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday. Activities: Bingo, crafts, cards, computer lab and Wii. (724) 286-3099.

Aultman — Aultman Fire Hall, Aultman, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays only. Activities: Bingo, speakers. (800) 442-8016.

Saltsburg — 212 Point St., Saltsburg, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday and 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday. Activities: Crafts, cards and computer lab. (724) 639-9055.

Two Lick Valley — 450 Franklin St., Clymer, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Activities: Games, cards, puzzles, exercise, shopping, Wii and computer lab. (724) 254-9820.

Call (724) 349-4500 or (800) 442-8016 by noon the day before to reserve a meal.

Monday

Sloppy Joes, baked potato soup, pineapple tidbits, crackers, roll

Chestnut Hills: (day) 11 a.m., Valentine’s party; billiards; cards; puzzles; 1 to 3 p.m., 55 plus; socialization

Chestnut Hills: (evening) Center closed in the evening (no meal or activities)

Indiana: 9:15 to 10:15 a.m., healthy steps in motion by Carole; 10 to 11 a.m., crochet club; 1 p.m., set up for Valentine’s party (volunteers needed); 1 p.m., pay me card club; 1 to 3 p.m., dominoes; socialization

Saltsburg: (evening) 5 to 6 p.m., dinner (ham, cheesy potatoes, mixed vegetables, ice cream); 50/50 drawing; 6 to 7 p.m., social time

Two Lick: Valentine’s Exchange Week; Bake Sale Day; 10:30 a.m., crochet club; 11 a.m. to noon, healthy steps in motion with Carole; self-directed computer club and fitness; socialization

Mahoning Hills: 9:30 to 11 a.m., sweetheart breakfast (French toast and sausage); puzzles; cards; Wii; self-directed computer usage; socialization

Tuesday

Chicken breast with gravy, Lyonnaised potatoes, broccoli, mixed fruit salad, bread

Armagh: 10 to 11 a.m., fitness club with Carole; 10 to 11 a.m., blood pressure screening by Indiana Regional Medical Center; 11 a.m. to noon, Valentine’s Day party and bring a sweet substitute; 12:45 to 1:45 p.m., bingo; socialization

Chestnut Hills: 5 to 7 p.m., special evening Valentine’s Day party — tickets are $5 in advance only

Indiana: 9 a.m. to noon, thrift shop open; 10 to 11 a.m., computer club; 10:30 a.m., mahjong club; bridge; billiards; 10:30 a.m., Valentine’s Day party; 11:30 a.m., crowning of Valentine’s king and queen; 12:30 p.m., mahjong club; 1 to 3 p.m., woodcarvers; self-directed computer usage and exercise; socialization

Saltsburg: 9 to 10 a.m., community breakfast; 9 to 11 a.m., “Rise and Shiners Club”; puzzles; cards; 10:30 to 11 a.m., stretch and flex; 11 a.m., computer club; 11 to 11:45 a.m., let’s make a deal; noon, Valentine’s Day luncheon; 1 to 2 p.m., sweetheart bingo; socialization

Two Lick: Valentine’s Exchange Week; Candy Kiss and Roses Day; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., quilt club; 10 a.m., plastic canvas club; self-directed fitness and computer usage; socialization

Mahoning Hills: 11 a.m., Valentine’s Day party — crowning of the king and queen of hearts; puzzles; cards; Wii; self-directed computer usage; 1 p.m., Valentine’s Day bingo; socialization

Wednesday

Shepherd’s pie with gravy, peas and carrots, coleslaw, lime frosted pears, bread

Aultman: 10 to 10:30 a.m., fitness club; 11 a.m. to noon, Valentine’s party and bring a sweet substitute; 1 p.m., bingo; socialization

Chestnut Hills: 9 to 10 a.m., breakfast; 10 a.m., open painting club (draw, sketch, paint); 11 a.m., candy bingo; billiards; puzzles; self-directed exercise and computer usage; socialization

Indiana: 9 a.m. to noon, thrift shop; 10 a.m., bingo fun with St. Andrew’s; billiards; 11 a.m. to noon, fitness club with Carole; 1 to 2:30 p.m., open crafts; self-directed computer usage; checkers; socialization

Saltsburg: (evening) 5 to 6 p.m., Valentine’s dinner (ham barbecue, coleslaw, macaroni salad, red velvet cake); 50/50 drawing; 6 to 7 p.m., social time

Two Lick: Valentine’s Exchange Week; 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., indoor flea market; 9 a.m., knitting club; 11:15 a.m., “Death and Spirituality” by June Stewart from the Visiting Nurse Association; self-directed computer usage; socialization

Mahoning Hills: 11 a.m., computer club; puzzles; Wii; self-directed computer usage; 1 p.m., fitness club with Carole; socialization

Thursday

Sweet sausage with peppers and onions, redskin potatoes, green beans, chocolate ice cream, roll

Homer Center: 10 to 11 a.m., fitness club with Carole; 11 a.m. to noon, Valentine’s party and bring sweet substitute; 1 p.m., bingo; socialization

Chestnut Hills: 11 a.m., morning bingo with Kelly from Beacon Ridge; billiards; Wii; self-directed computer usage; socialization

Indiana: 10 a.m., balance exercise with Sue from Indiana Square; 10 a.m., mahjong club; bridge; 11:15 a.m., “Winter Safety” by Nicole from the Department of Health; self-directed computer usage and fitness; billiards; socialization

Saltsburg: 9 to 11 a.m., “Rise and Shiners Club”; 11 to 11:45 a.m., “Death and Spirituality” by June Stewart from VNA; 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., fitness club with Carole Zicha; self-directed fitness; 1 to 2 p.m., pick a prize bingo; self-directed computer usage; socialization

Two Lick: Valentine’s Exchange Day; 10 a.m. to noon, open jam session; 11 a.m., Valentine’s party with Zupe; 50/50 drawing; crowning of the king and queen; self-directed computer usage; socialization

Mahoning Hills: 11:15 a.m. to noon, “Fast Food Recipe” with Adagio Health; puzzles; Wii; self-directed computer usage; 1 p.m., afternoon bingo with Kim from Hillsdale Rehabilitation and Nursing; socialization

Friday

Lasagna, mixed greens with tomatoes, red cabbage, croutons, warm applesauce, bread

Chestnut Hills: 9 to 10 a.m., breakfast; 11 a.m. to noon, fitness with Carole; 11:30 a.m., APPRISE; Wii; billiards; puzzles; 1 p.m., shopping; socialization

Indiana: 9:15 a.m., healthy steps in motion with Carole; 11:15 a.m., name that president; 1 to 3 p.m., Chinese mahjong class with Ron Emerick; billiards; socialization

Saltsburg: 9 to 11 a.m., “Rise and Shiners Club”; 11 a.m. to noon, tin can game day; 1 to 2 p.m., tell a joke bingo; socialization

Two Lick: Love Songs’ Day (sing one!); 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., indoor flea market; 11 a.m., water aerobics; 11 a.m., open craft club; self-directed fitness and computer usage; 1 p.m., healthy steps in motion; socialization

Mahoning Hills: Presidents Day party — come party with George and Abe; puzzles; Wii; self-directed computer usage; socialization

o o o

AARP TAX AIDE PROGRAM: Appointments are now being taken for assistance with filing income tax returns. The program is open to all taxpayers with low to moderate incomes. To schedule an appointment, call Aging Services, Inc., at (724) 349-4500 or (800) 442-8016.

Programs and Services: Call (724) 349-4500 about Care Management, Caregiver Support, APPRISE, Waiver Program, Protective Services, Elder Abuse Awareness Program (volunteer opportunities exist).