Senior activity centers post schedules
The schedules at the Aging Services Inc. social centers for the coming week:
Armagh — Armagh Fire Hall, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays only. Activities: Exercise, speakers. (800) 442-8016.
Chestnut H ills— 26 Heybert Drive, Blairsville, 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Activities: Exercise, cards, computer lab, painting class, billiards, Wii. (724) 459-5251.
Homer-Center — Holy Protection of Mary Byzantine Catholic Church, 279 Yellow Creek St., Homer City, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursdays only. Activities: Speakers, cards, socialization, computer lab. (800) 442-8016.
Indiana — 1001 Oak St., 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. Activities: Crafts, billiards, movies, music, Wii, checkers and computer lab. (724) 465-2697.
Mahoning Hills — Route 119, south of Punxsutawney, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday. Activities: Bingo, crafts, cards, computer lab and Wii. (724) 286-3099.
Aultman — Aultman Fire Hall, Aultman, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays only. Activities: Bingo, speakers. (800) 442-8016.
Saltsburg — 212 Point St., Saltsburg, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday and 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday. Activities: Crafts, cards and computer lab. (724) 639-9055.
Two Lick Valley — 450 Franklin St., Clymer, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Activities: Games, cards, puzzles, exercise, shopping, Wii and computer lab. (724) 254-9820.
Call (724) 349-4500 or (800) 442-8016 by noon the day before to reserve a meal.
Monday
Administrative office and all centers closed for Presidents Day
Tuesday
Turkey pot pie with potatoes and vegetables, coleslaw, mixed fruit salad, buttermilk biscuit
Armagh: 10 to 11 a.m., fitness Club with Carole; 11 a.m. to noon, patriotic pillows; birthdays; 12:45 to 1:45 p.m., bingo; socialization
Chestnut Hills: 10 a.m. to noon, open acoustic jam session; 10 a.m., melting snowmen out of clay with Michele; billiards; Wii; socialization
Indiana: 9 a.m. to noon, thrift shop open; 10 to 11 a.m., computer club; 10:30 a.m., mahjong club; card club; billiards; 12:30 p.m., mahjong club; 1 to 3 p.m., woodcarvers’ club; self-directed computer usage and exercise; socialization
Saltsburg: Puzzle Day; 9 to 10 a.m., community breakfast; 9 to 11 a.m., “Rise and Shiners club”; puzzles; cards; 10:30 to 11 a.m., stretch and flex; 11 a.m., computer club; cards; 11 a.m. to noon, create puzzles from pictures; 1 to 2 p.m., mystery bingo
Two Lick: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., quilt club; 10 a.m., plastic canvas club; 11:30 a.m., APPRISE; self-directed fitness and computer usage; socialization
Mahoning Hills: 11 a.m., games with Mulberry Square; puzzles; cards; Wii; self-directed computer usage; 1 p.m., dime bingo; socialization
Wednesday
Stuffed steak bricole, gravy, whipped potatoes, carrots, cherry gelatin, roll
Aultman: 10 to 10:30 a.m., fitness club; 11 a.m. to noon, patriotic pillows; birthdays; 1 p.m., bingo; socialization
Chestnut Hills: 9 to 10 a.m., breakfast; 10 a.m., open painting club; 10 a.m., bring a book to share; 11 a.m., candy bingo; billiards; puzzles; self-directed exercise and computer usage; socialization
Indiana: 9 a.m. to noon, thrift shop; 10 a.m., fun with Fimo clay by Ellen Chinn; bridge; 500 card club; 11 a.m. to noon, fitness club with Carole; billiards; 1 to 2 p.m., afternoon bingo fun with Heritage Hospice; 1 to 2:30 p.m., open crafts; self-directed computer usage; socialization
Saltsburg: (evening) 5 to 6 p.m., dinner (pork and sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, Jell-O cake for $2.50); 50/50 drawing; 6 to 7 p.m., social time
Two Lick: Cherry Pie Day; Valentine Exchange Week; 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., indoor flea market; 9 a.m., knitting club; self-directed computer usage; socialization
Mahoning Hills: 11 a.m., hymn sing with Kay Young; puzzles; Wii; self-directed computer usage; 1 p.m., fitness club with Carole; socialization
Thursday
Breakfast for lunch: egg omelet with cheese, breakfast sausage, potatoes, orange, bread
Homer Center: 10 to 11 a.m., fitness club with Carole; 11 a.m. to noon patriotic pillows; birthdays; 1 p.m., bingo; socialization
Chestnut Hills: 11 a.m., winter safety by the Department of Health; billiards; Wii; self-directed computer usage; socialization
Indiana: 10 a.m., balance exercise with Sue from Indiana Square; 10 a.m., mahjong club; 10:30 a.m., friends from Mahoning Hills arrive; 11 a.m., natural healing essential oils by Nola Thompson; self-directed computer usage and fitness; billiards; socialization
Saltsburg: Bring a Friend to Lunch Day; 9 to 11 a.m., “Rise and Shiners Club”; 10:30 to 11:15 a.m., crochet and knit club; 11 to 11:45 a.m., crafts: create sugar scrubs (pineapple coconut); 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., fitness club with Carole Zicha; self-directed fitness; 1 to 2 p.m., healthy bingo; self-directed computer usage; socialization
Two Lick: 10 a.m. to noon, open jam session; adult coloring contest (cash prize!); 12:45 p.m., painting class; self-directed computer usage; socialization
Mahoning Hills: 11 a.m., “This is your life!”; shopping and lunch in Indiana; puzzles; Wii; self-directed computer usage; socialization
Friday
Fish sandwich with cheese, cheesy bacon-chive potatoes, green beans, pineapple and oranges
Chestnut Hills: 9 to 10 a.m., breakfast; 11 a.m. to noon, fitness with Carole; Wii; billiards; puzzles; 1 p.m., shopping; socialization
Indiana: 9:15 a.m., healthy steps in motion with Carole; bridge; billiards; 12:30 p.m., bridge club; 1 to 3 p.m., Chinese mahjong class with Ron Emerick; socialization
Saltsburg: Opposite Day; 9 to 11 a.m., “Rise and Shiners Club”; 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., lunch out to Olde Salt Restaurant; 1 to 2 p.m., opposites attract bingo; socialization
Two Lick: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., indoor flea market; 11 a.m., water aerobics; 11 a.m., open craft club; self-directed computer usage and fitness; 1 p.m., healthy steps in motion with Carole Z.; socialization
Mahoning Hills: 10:30 a.m., coloring club (come unwind and create a masterpiece); Wii; puzzles; self-directed computer usage; socialization
o o o
AARP TAX AIDE PROGRAM: Appointments are now being taken for assistance with filing income tax returns. The program is open to all taxpayers with low to moderate incomes. To schedule an appointment, call Aging Services, Inc., at (724) 349-4500 or (800) 442-8016.
Programs and Services: Call (724) 349-4500 about Care Management, Caregiver Support, APPRISE, Waiver Program, Protective Services, Elder Abuse Awareness Program (volunteer opportunities exist).