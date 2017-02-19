Senior activity centers post schedules

on February 19, 2017 12:44 AM

on February 19, 2017 12:44 AM

The schedules at the Aging Services Inc. social centers for the coming week:

Armagh — Armagh Fire Hall, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays only. Activities: Exercise, speakers. (800) 442-8016.

Chestnut H ills— 26 Heybert Drive, Blairsville, 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Activities: Exercise, cards, computer lab, painting class, billiards, Wii. (724) 459-5251.

Homer-Center — Holy Protection of Mary Byzantine Catholic Church, 279 Yellow Creek St., Homer City, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursdays only. Activities: Speakers, cards, socialization, computer lab. (800) 442-8016.

Indiana — 1001 Oak St., 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. Activities: Crafts, billiards, movies, music, Wii, checkers and computer lab. (724) 465-2697.

Mahoning Hills — Route 119, south of Punxsutawney, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday. Activities: Bingo, crafts, cards, computer lab and Wii. (724) 286-3099.

Aultman — Aultman Fire Hall, Aultman, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays only. Activities: Bingo, speakers. (800) 442-8016.

Saltsburg — 212 Point St., Saltsburg, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday and 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday. Activities: Crafts, cards and computer lab. (724) 639-9055.

Two Lick Valley — 450 Franklin St., Clymer, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Activities: Games, cards, puzzles, exercise, shopping, Wii and computer lab. (724) 254-9820.

Call (724) 349-4500 or (800) 442-8016 by noon the day before to reserve a meal.

Monday

Administrative office and all centers closed for Presidents Day

Tuesday

Turkey pot pie with potatoes and vegetables, coleslaw, mixed fruit salad, buttermilk biscuit

Armagh: 10 to 11 a.m., fitness Club with Carole; 11 a.m. to noon, patriotic pillows; birthdays; 12:45 to 1:45 p.m., bingo; socialization

Chestnut Hills: 10 a.m. to noon, open acoustic jam session; 10 a.m., melting snowmen out of clay with Michele; billiards; Wii; socialization

Indiana: 9 a.m. to noon, thrift shop open; 10 to 11 a.m., computer club; 10:30 a.m., mahjong club; card club; billiards; 12:30 p.m., mahjong club; 1 to 3 p.m., woodcarvers’ club; self-directed computer usage and exercise; socialization

Saltsburg: Puzzle Day; 9 to 10 a.m., community breakfast; 9 to 11 a.m., “Rise and Shiners club”; puzzles; cards; 10:30 to 11 a.m., stretch and flex; 11 a.m., computer club; cards; 11 a.m. to noon, create puzzles from pictures; 1 to 2 p.m., mystery bingo

Two Lick: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., quilt club; 10 a.m., plastic canvas club; 11:30 a.m., APPRISE; self-directed fitness and computer usage; socialization

Mahoning Hills: 11 a.m., games with Mulberry Square; puzzles; cards; Wii; self-directed computer usage; 1 p.m., dime bingo; socialization

Wednesday

Stuffed steak bricole, gravy, whipped potatoes, carrots, cherry gelatin, roll

Aultman: 10 to 10:30 a.m., fitness club; 11 a.m. to noon, patriotic pillows; birthdays; 1 p.m., bingo; socialization

Chestnut Hills: 9 to 10 a.m., breakfast; 10 a.m., open painting club; 10 a.m., bring a book to share; 11 a.m., candy bingo; billiards; puzzles; self-directed exercise and computer usage; socialization

Indiana: 9 a.m. to noon, thrift shop; 10 a.m., fun with Fimo clay by Ellen Chinn; bridge; 500 card club; 11 a.m. to noon, fitness club with Carole; billiards; 1 to 2 p.m., afternoon bingo fun with Heritage Hospice; 1 to 2:30 p.m., open crafts; self-directed computer usage; socialization

Saltsburg: (evening) 5 to 6 p.m., dinner (pork and sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, Jell-O cake for $2.50); 50/50 drawing; 6 to 7 p.m., social time

Two Lick: Cherry Pie Day; Valentine Exchange Week; 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., indoor flea market; 9 a.m., knitting club; self-directed computer usage; socialization

Mahoning Hills: 11 a.m., hymn sing with Kay Young; puzzles; Wii; self-directed computer usage; 1 p.m., fitness club with Carole; socialization

Thursday

Breakfast for lunch: egg omelet with cheese, breakfast sausage, potatoes, orange, bread

Homer Center: 10 to 11 a.m., fitness club with Carole; 11 a.m. to noon patriotic pillows; birthdays; 1 p.m., bingo; socialization

Chestnut Hills: 11 a.m., winter safety by the Department of Health; billiards; Wii; self-directed computer usage; socialization

Indiana: 10 a.m., balance exercise with Sue from Indiana Square; 10 a.m., mahjong club; 10:30 a.m., friends from Mahoning Hills arrive; 11 a.m., natural healing essential oils by Nola Thompson; self-directed computer usage and fitness; billiards; socialization

Saltsburg: Bring a Friend to Lunch Day; 9 to 11 a.m., “Rise and Shiners Club”; 10:30 to 11:15 a.m., crochet and knit club; 11 to 11:45 a.m., crafts: create sugar scrubs (pineapple coconut); 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., fitness club with Carole Zicha; self-directed fitness; 1 to 2 p.m., healthy bingo; self-directed computer usage; socialization

Two Lick: 10 a.m. to noon, open jam session; adult coloring contest (cash prize!); 12:45 p.m., painting class; self-directed computer usage; socialization

Mahoning Hills: 11 a.m., “This is your life!”; shopping and lunch in Indiana; puzzles; Wii; self-directed computer usage; socialization

Friday

Fish sandwich with cheese, cheesy bacon-chive potatoes, green beans, pineapple and oranges

Chestnut Hills: 9 to 10 a.m., breakfast; 11 a.m. to noon, fitness with Carole; Wii; billiards; puzzles; 1 p.m., shopping; socialization

Indiana: 9:15 a.m., healthy steps in motion with Carole; bridge; billiards; 12:30 p.m., bridge club; 1 to 3 p.m., Chinese mahjong class with Ron Emerick; socialization

Saltsburg: Opposite Day; 9 to 11 a.m., “Rise and Shiners Club”; 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., lunch out to Olde Salt Restaurant; 1 to 2 p.m., opposites attract bingo; socialization

Two Lick: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., indoor flea market; 11 a.m., water aerobics; 11 a.m., open craft club; self-directed computer usage and fitness; 1 p.m., healthy steps in motion with Carole Z.; socialization

Mahoning Hills: 10:30 a.m., coloring club (come unwind and create a masterpiece); Wii; puzzles; self-directed computer usage; socialization

o o o

AARP TAX AIDE PROGRAM: Appointments are now being taken for assistance with filing income tax returns. The program is open to all taxpayers with low to moderate incomes. To schedule an appointment, call Aging Services, Inc., at (724) 349-4500 or (800) 442-8016.

Programs and Services: Call (724) 349-4500 about Care Management, Caregiver Support, APPRISE, Waiver Program, Protective Services, Elder Abuse Awareness Program (volunteer opportunities exist).