Senior activity centers post schedules
The schedules at the Aging Services Inc. social centers for the coming week:
Armagh — Armagh Fire Hall, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays only. Activities: Exercise, speakers. (800) 442-8016.
Chestnut H ills— 26 Heybert Drive, Blairsville, 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Activities: Exercise, cards, computer lab, painting class, billiards, Wii. (724) 459-5251.
Homer-Center — Holy Protection of Mary Byzantine Catholic Church, 279 Yellow Creek St., Homer City, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursdays only. Activities: Speakers, cards, socialization, computer lab. (800) 442-8016.
Indiana — 1001 Oak St., 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. Activities: Crafts, billiards, movies, music, Wii, checkers and computer lab. (724) 465-2697.
Mahoning Hills — Route 119, south of Punxsutawney, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday. Activities: Bingo, crafts, cards, computer lab and Wii. (724) 286-3099.
Aultman — Aultman Fire Hall, Aultman, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays only. Activities: Bingo, speakers. (800) 442-8016.
Saltsburg — 212 Point St., Saltsburg, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday and 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday. Activities: Crafts, cards and computer lab. (724) 639-9055.
Two Lick Valley — 450 Franklin St., Clymer, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Activities: Games, cards, puzzles, exercise, shopping, Wii and computer lab. (724) 254-9820.
Call (724) 349-4500 or (800) 442-8016 by noon the day before to reserve a meal.
Monday
Pepper steak, parsley noodles, carrots, peaches, bread
Chestnut Hills: (day) 10 a.m., upcoming crafts; 11 a.m., bingo; billiards; cards; puzzles; socialization
Chestnut Hills: (evening) 4:30 p.m., evening billiards; 5:30 p.m., dinner; 50/50 drawing; 6 p.m., socialization
Indiana: 9:15 to 10:15 a.m., healthy steps in motion by Carole; 10 to 11 a.m., crochet club; 10:30 a.m., Mardi Gras party; 1 p.m., pay me card club; 1 to 3 p.m., dominoes; socialization
Saltsburg: (evening) 5 to 6 p.m., dinner (beef stew over noodles, salad, ice cream sundae, roll); 50/50 drawing; 6 to 7 p.m., social time
Two Lick: Bake sale club; 10:30 a.m., crochet club; 11 a.m. to noon, healthy steps in motion with Carole; self-directed computer club and fitness; socialization
Mahoning Hills: 9:30 to 11 a.m., breakfast (buckwheat cakes); puzzles; cards; Wii; self-directed computer usage; socialization
Tuesday
Beef stew with potatoes and vegetables, mixed greens with tomatoes, carrots, cabbage, warm applesauce, biscuit
Armagh: 10 to 11 a.m., fitness club with Carole; 11 a.m. to noon, Mardi Gras party; 12:45 to 1:45 p.m., bingo; socialization
Chestnut Hills: 11:15 a.m., “Death and Spirituality” by June Stewart from VNA; puzzles; cards; billiards; Wii; socialization
Indiana: 9 a.m. to noon, thrift shop open; 10 to 11 a.m., computer club; 10:30 a.m., mahjong club; bridge; billiards; 11:15 a.m., “Fast Food Recipe” by Adagio Health; 1 to 3 p.m., woodcarvers; self-directed computer usage and exercise; socialization
Saltsburg: Backwards Day; 9 to 10 a.m., community breakfast; 9 to 11 a.m., “Rise and Shiners Club”; cards; 10:30 to 11 a.m., stretch and flex; 11 a.m., computer club; Fat Tuesday — Mardi Gras dessert; 1 to 2 p.m., Spencer’s birthday bingo; socialization
Two Lick: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., quilt and card club; 10 a.m., plastic canvas club; self-directed fitness and computer usage; 12:30 p.m., afternoon bingo with Hillsdale Nursing and Rehabilitation; socialization
Mahoning Hills: Mardi Gras celebration; puzzles; cards; Wii; self-directed computer usage; 1 p.m., mystery bingo; socialization
Wednesday
Breaded chicken fillet, cheesy noodles, Italian vegetable medley, peaches, bread
Aultman: 10 to 10:30 a.m., fitness club; 11 a.m. to noon, Mardi Gras party; 11:30 a.m., APPRISE; 1 p.m., bingo; socialization
Chestnut Hills: 9 to 10 a.m., breakfast; 11 a.m., arm crochet with Jenna; billiards; Wii; puzzles; self-directed exercise and computer usage; socialization
Indiana: 9 a.m. to noon, thrift shop; 10 to 11 a.m., line dancing; 10 to 11:30 a.m., blood pressure screenings by IRMC; billiards; 11 a.m. to noon, fitness club with Carole; 12:30 p.m., bridge; 1 p.m., open crafts; checkers; self-directed computer usage; socialization
Saltsburg: (evening) 5 to 6 p.m., dinner (meatball hoagie, chips, salad, homemade cookies for $3.50); 50/50 drawing; 6 to 7 p.m., social time
Two Lick: 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., indoor flea market; 9 a.m., knitting club; 9:30 a.m., Shopaholics Day (weather permitting); 11 a.m., aquatics water program; self-directed computer usage and fitness; socialization
Mahoning Hills: National Peanut Lover’s Day — celebrate with the center; puzzles; Wii; self-directed computer usage; 1 p.m., fitness club with Carole; socialization
Thursday
Hot dog, whipped potatoes, sauerkraut, chocolate brownie, hot dog bun
Homer Center: 10 to 11 a.m., fitness club with Carole; 11 a.m. to noon, Mardi Gras party; 11:30 a.m., APPRISE; 1 p.m., bingo; socialization
Chestnut Hills: 10 to 11:30 a.m., blood pressure screenings by IRMC; 11 a.m., special bingo with Nikkie from St. Andrew’s; billiards; Wii; self-directed computer usage; socialization
Indiana: 9:30 a.m., balance exercise with Sue from Indiana Square; 10 a.m., mahjong club; bridge; 11:15 a.m., IndiGO informational session with IndiGO representative; self-directed computer usage and fitness; billiards; socialization
Saltsburg: 9 to 11 a.m., “Rise and Shiners Club”; help the center decorate for St. Patrick’s Day; 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., fitness club with Carole Zicha; self-directed fitness; 1 to 2 p.m., bingo; self-directed computer usage; socialization
Two Lick: Two Lick Shirt Day; 10 a.m. to noon, open jam session; self-directed fitness and computer usage; socialization
Mahoning Hills: 11:15 to noon, “Smart Drink” by Adagio Health; puzzles; Wii; self-directed computer usage; afternoon shopping; socialization
Friday
Chicken marsala with mushrooms, wild rice, peas, seasonal fruit, whole wheat bread
Chestnut Hills: 9 to 10 a.m., breakfast; 11 a.m. to noon, fitness with Carole; Wii; billiards; puzzles; 1 p.m., shopping; socialization
Indiana: 9:15 to 10:15 a.m., healthy steps in motion with Carole; 10:30 a.m., rummicube with Ann; 1 to 3 p.m., Chinese mahjong class with Ron Emerick; billiards; socialization
Saltsburg: 9 to 11 a.m., “Rise and Shiners Club”; 11 a.m. to noon, Memories Day — bring picture to share; 11:30 a.m., APPRISE; 1 to 2 p.m., pick a prize bingo; socialization
Two Lick: 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., indoor flea market; 11 a.m., aquatics water program; 11 a.m., open craft club; self-directed fitness and computer usage; 1 p.m., healthy steps in motion; socialization
Mahoning Hills: Dress in Blue Day; 10:30 a.m., coloring club; puzzles; Wii; cards; self-directed computer usage; socialization
o o o
AARP TAX AIDE PROGRAM: Appointments are now being taken for assistance with filing income tax returns. The program is open to all taxpayers with low to moderate incomes. To schedule an appointment, call Aging Services Inc. at (724) 349-4500 or (800) 442-8016.
Programs and Services: Call (724) 349-4500 about Care Management, Caregiver Support, APPRISE, Waiver Program, Protective Services, Elder Abuse Awareness Program (volunteer opportunities exist).