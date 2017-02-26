Senior activity centers post schedules

on February 26, 2017 12:44 AM

The schedules at the Aging Services Inc. social centers for the coming week:

Armagh — Armagh Fire Hall, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays only. Activities: Exercise, speakers. (800) 442-8016.

Chestnut H ills— 26 Heybert Drive, Blairsville, 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Activities: Exercise, cards, computer lab, painting class, billiards, Wii. (724) 459-5251.

Homer-Center — Holy Protection of Mary Byzantine Catholic Church, 279 Yellow Creek St., Homer City, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursdays only. Activities: Speakers, cards, socialization, computer lab. (800) 442-8016.

Indiana — 1001 Oak St., 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. Activities: Crafts, billiards, movies, music, Wii, checkers and computer lab. (724) 465-2697.

Mahoning Hills — Route 119, south of Punxsutawney, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday. Activities: Bingo, crafts, cards, computer lab and Wii. (724) 286-3099.

Aultman — Aultman Fire Hall, Aultman, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays only. Activities: Bingo, speakers. (800) 442-8016.

Saltsburg — 212 Point St., Saltsburg, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday and 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday. Activities: Crafts, cards and computer lab. (724) 639-9055.

Two Lick Valley — 450 Franklin St., Clymer, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Activities: Games, cards, puzzles, exercise, shopping, Wii and computer lab. (724) 254-9820.

Call (724) 349-4500 or (800) 442-8016 by noon the day before to reserve a meal.

Monday

Pepper steak, parsley noodles, carrots, peaches, bread

Chestnut Hills: (day) 10 a.m., upcoming crafts; 11 a.m., bingo; billiards; cards; puzzles; socialization

Chestnut Hills: (evening) 4:30 p.m., evening billiards; 5:30 p.m., dinner; 50/50 drawing; 6 p.m., socialization

Indiana: 9:15 to 10:15 a.m., healthy steps in motion by Carole; 10 to 11 a.m., crochet club; 10:30 a.m., Mardi Gras party; 1 p.m., pay me card club; 1 to 3 p.m., dominoes; socialization

Saltsburg: (evening) 5 to 6 p.m., dinner (beef stew over noodles, salad, ice cream sundae, roll); 50/50 drawing; 6 to 7 p.m., social time

Two Lick: Bake sale club; 10:30 a.m., crochet club; 11 a.m. to noon, healthy steps in motion with Carole; self-directed computer club and fitness; socialization

Mahoning Hills: 9:30 to 11 a.m., breakfast (buckwheat cakes); puzzles; cards; Wii; self-directed computer usage; socialization

Tuesday

Beef stew with potatoes and vegetables, mixed greens with tomatoes, carrots, cabbage, warm applesauce, biscuit

Armagh: 10 to 11 a.m., fitness club with Carole; 11 a.m. to noon, Mardi Gras party; 12:45 to 1:45 p.m., bingo; socialization

Chestnut Hills: 11:15 a.m., “Death and Spirituality” by June Stewart from VNA; puzzles; cards; billiards; Wii; socialization

Indiana: 9 a.m. to noon, thrift shop open; 10 to 11 a.m., computer club; 10:30 a.m., mahjong club; bridge; billiards; 11:15 a.m., “Fast Food Recipe” by Adagio Health; 1 to 3 p.m., woodcarvers; self-directed computer usage and exercise; socialization

Saltsburg: Backwards Day; 9 to 10 a.m., community breakfast; 9 to 11 a.m., “Rise and Shiners Club”; cards; 10:30 to 11 a.m., stretch and flex; 11 a.m., computer club; Fat Tuesday — Mardi Gras dessert; 1 to 2 p.m., Spencer’s birthday bingo; socialization

Two Lick: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., quilt and card club; 10 a.m., plastic canvas club; self-directed fitness and computer usage; 12:30 p.m., afternoon bingo with Hillsdale Nursing and Rehabilitation; socialization

Mahoning Hills: Mardi Gras celebration; puzzles; cards; Wii; self-directed computer usage; 1 p.m., mystery bingo; socialization

Wednesday

Breaded chicken fillet, cheesy noodles, Italian vegetable medley, peaches, bread

Aultman: 10 to 10:30 a.m., fitness club; 11 a.m. to noon, Mardi Gras party; 11:30 a.m., APPRISE; 1 p.m., bingo; socialization

Chestnut Hills: 9 to 10 a.m., breakfast; 11 a.m., arm crochet with Jenna; billiards; Wii; puzzles; self-directed exercise and computer usage; socialization

Indiana: 9 a.m. to noon, thrift shop; 10 to 11 a.m., line dancing; 10 to 11:30 a.m., blood pressure screenings by IRMC; billiards; 11 a.m. to noon, fitness club with Carole; 12:30 p.m., bridge; 1 p.m., open crafts; checkers; self-directed computer usage; socialization

Saltsburg: (evening) 5 to 6 p.m., dinner (meatball hoagie, chips, salad, homemade cookies for $3.50); 50/50 drawing; 6 to 7 p.m., social time

Two Lick: 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., indoor flea market; 9 a.m., knitting club; 9:30 a.m., Shopaholics Day (weather permitting); 11 a.m., aquatics water program; self-directed computer usage and fitness; socialization

Mahoning Hills: National Peanut Lover’s Day — celebrate with the center; puzzles; Wii; self-directed computer usage; 1 p.m., fitness club with Carole; socialization

Thursday

Hot dog, whipped potatoes, sauerkraut, chocolate brownie, hot dog bun

Homer Center: 10 to 11 a.m., fitness club with Carole; 11 a.m. to noon, Mardi Gras party; 11:30 a.m., APPRISE; 1 p.m., bingo; socialization

Chestnut Hills: 10 to 11:30 a.m., blood pressure screenings by IRMC; 11 a.m., special bingo with Nikkie from St. Andrew’s; billiards; Wii; self-directed computer usage; socialization

Indiana: 9:30 a.m., balance exercise with Sue from Indiana Square; 10 a.m., mahjong club; bridge; 11:15 a.m., IndiGO informational session with IndiGO representative; self-directed computer usage and fitness; billiards; socialization

Saltsburg: 9 to 11 a.m., “Rise and Shiners Club”; help the center decorate for St. Patrick’s Day; 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., fitness club with Carole Zicha; self-directed fitness; 1 to 2 p.m., bingo; self-directed computer usage; socialization

Two Lick: Two Lick Shirt Day; 10 a.m. to noon, open jam session; self-directed fitness and computer usage; socialization

Mahoning Hills: 11:15 to noon, “Smart Drink” by Adagio Health; puzzles; Wii; self-directed computer usage; afternoon shopping; socialization

Friday

Chicken marsala with mushrooms, wild rice, peas, seasonal fruit, whole wheat bread

Chestnut Hills: 9 to 10 a.m., breakfast; 11 a.m. to noon, fitness with Carole; Wii; billiards; puzzles; 1 p.m., shopping; socialization

Indiana: 9:15 to 10:15 a.m., healthy steps in motion with Carole; 10:30 a.m., rummicube with Ann; 1 to 3 p.m., Chinese mahjong class with Ron Emerick; billiards; socialization

Saltsburg: 9 to 11 a.m., “Rise and Shiners Club”; 11 a.m. to noon, Memories Day — bring picture to share; 11:30 a.m., APPRISE; 1 to 2 p.m., pick a prize bingo; socialization

Two Lick: 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., indoor flea market; 11 a.m., aquatics water program; 11 a.m., open craft club; self-directed fitness and computer usage; 1 p.m., healthy steps in motion; socialization

Mahoning Hills: Dress in Blue Day; 10:30 a.m., coloring club; puzzles; Wii; cards; self-directed computer usage; socialization

o o o

AARP TAX AIDE PROGRAM: Appointments are now being taken for assistance with filing income tax returns. The program is open to all taxpayers with low to moderate incomes. To schedule an appointment, call Aging Services Inc. at (724) 349-4500 or (800) 442-8016.

Programs and Services: Call (724) 349-4500 about Care Management, Caregiver Support, APPRISE, Waiver Program, Protective Services, Elder Abuse Awareness Program (volunteer opportunities exist).