Senior activity centers post schedules

The schedules at the Aging Services Inc. social centers for the coming week:

Armagh — Armagh Fire Hall, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays only. Activities: Exercise, speakers. (800) 442-8016.

Chestnut H ills— 26 Heybert Drive, Blairsville, 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Activities: Exercise, cards, computer lab, painting class, billiards, Wii. (724) 459-5251.

Homer-Center — Holy Protection of Mary Byzantine Catholic Church, 279 Yellow Creek St., Homer City, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursdays only. Activities: Speakers, cards, socialization, computer lab. (800) 442-8016.

Indiana — 1001 Oak St., 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. Activities: Crafts, billiards, movies, music, Wii, checkers and computer lab. (724) 465-2697.

Mahoning Hills — Route 119, south of Punxsutawney, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday. Activities: Bingo, crafts, cards, computer lab and Wii. (724) 286-3099.

Aultman — Aultman Fire Hall, Aultman, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays only. Activities: Bingo, speakers. (800) 442-8016.

Saltsburg — 212 Point St., Saltsburg, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday and 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday. Activities: Crafts, cards and computer lab. (724) 639-9055.

Two Lick Valley — 450 Franklin St., Clymer, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Activities: Games, cards, puzzles, exercise, shopping, Wii and computer lab. (724) 254-9820.

Call (724) 349-4500 or (800) 442-8016 by noon the day before to reserve a meal.

Monday

Pork loin, gravy, scalloped potatoes, peas and onions, fruit, dinner roll

Chestnut Hills: (day) 10 a.m., “What is your leprechaun name?”; 11 a.m., bingo; billiards; cards; puzzles; socialization

Chestnut Hills: (evening) 4:30 p.m., evening billiards; 5:30 p.m., dinner (lasagna, salad, ice cream, roll for $3.50); 50/50 drawing; 6 p.m., socialization

Indiana: 9:15 to 10:15 a.m., healthy steps in motion by Carole; 10 to 11 a.m., crochet club; 1 p.m., toothbrush rugs; 1 to 3 p.m., golden 500 card club; 1 to 3 p.m., dominoes; socialization

Saltsburg: (evening) 5 to 6 p.m., dinner (chicken stew over noodles, salad, cupcakes, biscuit for $3.50); 50/50 drawing; 6 to 7 p.m., social time

Two Lick: Bake sale club; 10:30 a.m., crochet club; 11 a.m. to noon, healthy steps in motion with Carole; 1 p.m., line dancing with Renee; self-directed computer usage and fitness; socialization

Mahoning Hills: Good Humor Day; 9:30 to 11 a.m., breakfast (chocolate chip pancakes and sausage); puzzles; cards; Wii; self-directed computer usage; socialization

Tuesday

Italian meatball hoagie, seasoned new potatoes, mixed bean medley, tapioca pudding, bun

Armagh: 10 to 11 a.m., fitness club with Carole; 11 to 11:30 a.m., adult coloring books; 11:30 a.m., APPRISE; 11:30 a.m. to noon, word search drawing; birthdays; 12:45 to 1:45 p.m., bingo; socialization

Chestnut Hills: 10 a.m. to noon, open acoustic jam session; 10 a.m., open crochet; puzzles; craft: luck sign; cards; billiards; Wii; socialization

Indiana: 9 a.m. to noon, thrift shop open; 10 to 11 a.m., computer club; billiards; 11:15 a.m., “Smart Drinks” by Adagio Health; count down to spring; 12:30 p.m., mahjong club; self-directed computer usage and exercise; socialization

Saltsburg: 9 to 10 a.m., community breakfast; 9 to 11 a.m., “Rise and Shiners Club”; 10:30 to 11 a.m., stretch and flex; 11:15 a.m., IndiGO information session by an IndiGO representative; 1 to 2 p.m., name that bingo; socialization

Two Lick: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., quilt and card club; 10 a.m., plastic canvas club; self-directed fitness and computer usage; 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., blood pressure screenings by IRMC; socialization

Mahoning Hills: 10 to 11:30 a.m., blood pressure screening by IRMC; puzzles; cards; Wii; self-directed computer usage; 1 p.m., let’s roll; socialization

Wednesday

Stuffed cabbage roll with tomato sauce, whipped potatoes, yellow beans, birthday cupcake

Aultman: 10 to 10:30 a.m., fitness club; 11 to 11:30 a.m., adult coloring books; 11:30 a.m. to noon, word search drawing; noon to 1 p.m., blood pressure screening by IRMC; birthdays; 1 p.m., bingo; socialization

Chestnut Hills: 9 to 10 a.m., breakfast; 10 a.m., Who would have guessed?; 11 a.m., candy bingo; birthdays; billiards; Wii; puzzles; self-directed exercise and computer usage; socialization

Indiana: 9 a.m. to noon, thrift shop; 10 to 11 a.m., line dancing; bridge; billiards; 11 a.m. to noon, fitness club with Carole; 1 p.m., open crafts; checkers; 1 p.m., jewelry making with Chere; self-directed computer usage; socialization

Saltsburg: (evening) 5 to 6 p.m., dinner (meatloaf, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, ice cream for $3.50); 50/50 drawing; 6 to 7 p.m., social time

Two Lick: 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., indoor flea market; 9 a.m., knitting club; 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. pj’s and pancakes breakfast; 11 a.m., aquatics water program; birthdays; self-directed computer usage and fitness; socialization

Mahoning Hills: Discover what your name means; birthdays; puzzles; Wii; self directed computer; 1 p.m., fitness club with Carole; socialization

Thursday

Chef salad with ham, turkey, egg, cheese, tomato, mixed greens, noodle soup, peaches, bread

Homer Center: 10 to 11 a.m., fitness club with Carole; 11 to 11:30 a.m., adult coloring books; 11:30 a.m. to noon, word search drawing; noon to 1 p.m., blood pressures by IRMC; birthdays; 1 p.m., bingo; socialization

Chestnut Hills: Making gold cookies!; billiards; Wii; self-directed computer usage; socialization

Indiana: 9:30 a.m., balance exercise with Sue from Indiana Square; 10 a.m., mahjong club; call the center about May trip details; self-directed computer usage and fitness; billiards; 1 p.m., afternoon bingo with Hillsdale Nursing and Rehabilitation; socialization

Saltsburg: 9 to 11 a.m., “Rise and Shiners Club”; 10:30 to 11:15 a.m., crochet; knit club; 11 to 11:45 a.m., craft: lucky pallet sign; 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., fitness club with Carole Zicha; birthdays; self-directed fitness; 1 to 2 p.m., bingo; self-directed computer usage; socialization

Two Lick: 10 a.m. to noon, open jam session and Irish sing-a-long; self-directed fitness and computer usage; socialization

Mahoning Hills: 11:15 a.m., IndiGO information session with an IndiGO representative; puzzles; Wii; self-directed computer usage; afternoon shopping; socialization

Friday

Creamy parmesan garlic chicken, penne pasta, vegetable medley, seasonal fruit, bread

Chestnut Hills: 9 to 10 a.m., breakfast; 10:30 a.m., spring ahead with the Saltsburg Social Center; shamrock shakes; 11 a.m. to noon, fitness with Carole; Wii; billiards; puzzles; 1 p.m., shopping; socialization

Indiana: 9:15 to 10:15 a.m., healthy steps in motion with Carole; 10:30 a.m., rummicube with Ann; bridge; 11 a.m., Laura is back (movin’ and groovin’); 1 to 3 p.m., Chinese mahjong class with Ron Emerick; billiards; socialization

Saltsburg: 9 to 11 a.m., “Rise and Shiners Club”; 11 a.m. to noon, Lip Sync Day (sing-a-long to your favorite song); 1 to 2 p.m., la la la bingo; socialization

Two Lick: 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., indoor flea market; 11 a.m., aquatics water program; 11 a.m., open craft club; self-directed fitness and computer usage; 1 p.m., healthy steps in motion; socialization

Mahoning Hills: 10:30 a.m., card making with Betty Gattuso; 11:30 a.m., APPRISE; puzzles; Wii; cards; self-directed computer usage; socialization

o o o

AARP TAX AIDE PROGRAM: Appointments are now being taken for assistance with filing income tax returns. The program is open to all taxpayers with low to moderate incomes. To schedule an appointment, call Aging Services, Inc., at (724) 349-4500 or (800) 442-8016.

Programs and Services: Call (724) 349-4500 about Care Management, Caregiver Support, APPRISE, Waiver Program, Protective Services, Elder Abuse Awareness Program (volunteer opportunities exist).