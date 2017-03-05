Senior activity centers post schedules
The schedules at the Aging Services Inc. social centers for the coming week:
Armagh — Armagh Fire Hall, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays only. Activities: Exercise, speakers. (800) 442-8016.
Chestnut H ills— 26 Heybert Drive, Blairsville, 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Activities: Exercise, cards, computer lab, painting class, billiards, Wii. (724) 459-5251.
Homer-Center — Holy Protection of Mary Byzantine Catholic Church, 279 Yellow Creek St., Homer City, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursdays only. Activities: Speakers, cards, socialization, computer lab. (800) 442-8016.
Indiana — 1001 Oak St., 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. Activities: Crafts, billiards, movies, music, Wii, checkers and computer lab. (724) 465-2697.
Mahoning Hills — Route 119, south of Punxsutawney, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday. Activities: Bingo, crafts, cards, computer lab and Wii. (724) 286-3099.
Aultman — Aultman Fire Hall, Aultman, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays only. Activities: Bingo, speakers. (800) 442-8016.
Saltsburg — 212 Point St., Saltsburg, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday and 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday. Activities: Crafts, cards and computer lab. (724) 639-9055.
Two Lick Valley — 450 Franklin St., Clymer, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Activities: Games, cards, puzzles, exercise, shopping, Wii and computer lab. (724) 254-9820.
Call (724) 349-4500 or (800) 442-8016 by noon the day before to reserve a meal.
Monday
Pork loin, gravy, scalloped potatoes, peas and onions, fruit, dinner roll
Chestnut Hills: (day) 10 a.m., “What is your leprechaun name?”; 11 a.m., bingo; billiards; cards; puzzles; socialization
Chestnut Hills: (evening) 4:30 p.m., evening billiards; 5:30 p.m., dinner (lasagna, salad, ice cream, roll for $3.50); 50/50 drawing; 6 p.m., socialization
Indiana: 9:15 to 10:15 a.m., healthy steps in motion by Carole; 10 to 11 a.m., crochet club; 1 p.m., toothbrush rugs; 1 to 3 p.m., golden 500 card club; 1 to 3 p.m., dominoes; socialization
Saltsburg: (evening) 5 to 6 p.m., dinner (chicken stew over noodles, salad, cupcakes, biscuit for $3.50); 50/50 drawing; 6 to 7 p.m., social time
Two Lick: Bake sale club; 10:30 a.m., crochet club; 11 a.m. to noon, healthy steps in motion with Carole; 1 p.m., line dancing with Renee; self-directed computer usage and fitness; socialization
Mahoning Hills: Good Humor Day; 9:30 to 11 a.m., breakfast (chocolate chip pancakes and sausage); puzzles; cards; Wii; self-directed computer usage; socialization
Tuesday
Italian meatball hoagie, seasoned new potatoes, mixed bean medley, tapioca pudding, bun
Armagh: 10 to 11 a.m., fitness club with Carole; 11 to 11:30 a.m., adult coloring books; 11:30 a.m., APPRISE; 11:30 a.m. to noon, word search drawing; birthdays; 12:45 to 1:45 p.m., bingo; socialization
Chestnut Hills: 10 a.m. to noon, open acoustic jam session; 10 a.m., open crochet; puzzles; craft: luck sign; cards; billiards; Wii; socialization
Indiana: 9 a.m. to noon, thrift shop open; 10 to 11 a.m., computer club; billiards; 11:15 a.m., “Smart Drinks” by Adagio Health; count down to spring; 12:30 p.m., mahjong club; self-directed computer usage and exercise; socialization
Saltsburg: 9 to 10 a.m., community breakfast; 9 to 11 a.m., “Rise and Shiners Club”; 10:30 to 11 a.m., stretch and flex; 11:15 a.m., IndiGO information session by an IndiGO representative; 1 to 2 p.m., name that bingo; socialization
Two Lick: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., quilt and card club; 10 a.m., plastic canvas club; self-directed fitness and computer usage; 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., blood pressure screenings by IRMC; socialization
Mahoning Hills: 10 to 11:30 a.m., blood pressure screening by IRMC; puzzles; cards; Wii; self-directed computer usage; 1 p.m., let’s roll; socialization
Wednesday
Stuffed cabbage roll with tomato sauce, whipped potatoes, yellow beans, birthday cupcake
Aultman: 10 to 10:30 a.m., fitness club; 11 to 11:30 a.m., adult coloring books; 11:30 a.m. to noon, word search drawing; noon to 1 p.m., blood pressure screening by IRMC; birthdays; 1 p.m., bingo; socialization
Chestnut Hills: 9 to 10 a.m., breakfast; 10 a.m., Who would have guessed?; 11 a.m., candy bingo; birthdays; billiards; Wii; puzzles; self-directed exercise and computer usage; socialization
Indiana: 9 a.m. to noon, thrift shop; 10 to 11 a.m., line dancing; bridge; billiards; 11 a.m. to noon, fitness club with Carole; 1 p.m., open crafts; checkers; 1 p.m., jewelry making with Chere; self-directed computer usage; socialization
Saltsburg: (evening) 5 to 6 p.m., dinner (meatloaf, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, ice cream for $3.50); 50/50 drawing; 6 to 7 p.m., social time
Two Lick: 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., indoor flea market; 9 a.m., knitting club; 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. pj’s and pancakes breakfast; 11 a.m., aquatics water program; birthdays; self-directed computer usage and fitness; socialization
Mahoning Hills: Discover what your name means; birthdays; puzzles; Wii; self directed computer; 1 p.m., fitness club with Carole; socialization
Thursday
Chef salad with ham, turkey, egg, cheese, tomato, mixed greens, noodle soup, peaches, bread
Homer Center: 10 to 11 a.m., fitness club with Carole; 11 to 11:30 a.m., adult coloring books; 11:30 a.m. to noon, word search drawing; noon to 1 p.m., blood pressures by IRMC; birthdays; 1 p.m., bingo; socialization
Chestnut Hills: Making gold cookies!; billiards; Wii; self-directed computer usage; socialization
Indiana: 9:30 a.m., balance exercise with Sue from Indiana Square; 10 a.m., mahjong club; call the center about May trip details; self-directed computer usage and fitness; billiards; 1 p.m., afternoon bingo with Hillsdale Nursing and Rehabilitation; socialization
Saltsburg: 9 to 11 a.m., “Rise and Shiners Club”; 10:30 to 11:15 a.m., crochet; knit club; 11 to 11:45 a.m., craft: lucky pallet sign; 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., fitness club with Carole Zicha; birthdays; self-directed fitness; 1 to 2 p.m., bingo; self-directed computer usage; socialization
Two Lick: 10 a.m. to noon, open jam session and Irish sing-a-long; self-directed fitness and computer usage; socialization
Mahoning Hills: 11:15 a.m., IndiGO information session with an IndiGO representative; puzzles; Wii; self-directed computer usage; afternoon shopping; socialization
Friday
Creamy parmesan garlic chicken, penne pasta, vegetable medley, seasonal fruit, bread
Chestnut Hills: 9 to 10 a.m., breakfast; 10:30 a.m., spring ahead with the Saltsburg Social Center; shamrock shakes; 11 a.m. to noon, fitness with Carole; Wii; billiards; puzzles; 1 p.m., shopping; socialization
Indiana: 9:15 to 10:15 a.m., healthy steps in motion with Carole; 10:30 a.m., rummicube with Ann; bridge; 11 a.m., Laura is back (movin’ and groovin’); 1 to 3 p.m., Chinese mahjong class with Ron Emerick; billiards; socialization
Saltsburg: 9 to 11 a.m., “Rise and Shiners Club”; 11 a.m. to noon, Lip Sync Day (sing-a-long to your favorite song); 1 to 2 p.m., la la la bingo; socialization
Two Lick: 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., indoor flea market; 11 a.m., aquatics water program; 11 a.m., open craft club; self-directed fitness and computer usage; 1 p.m., healthy steps in motion; socialization
Mahoning Hills: 10:30 a.m., card making with Betty Gattuso; 11:30 a.m., APPRISE; puzzles; Wii; cards; self-directed computer usage; socialization
o o o
AARP TAX AIDE PROGRAM: Appointments are now being taken for assistance with filing income tax returns. The program is open to all taxpayers with low to moderate incomes. To schedule an appointment, call Aging Services, Inc., at (724) 349-4500 or (800) 442-8016.
Programs and Services: Call (724) 349-4500 about Care Management, Caregiver Support, APPRISE, Waiver Program, Protective Services, Elder Abuse Awareness Program (volunteer opportunities exist).