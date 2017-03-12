Senior activity centers post schedules

on March 12, 2017 12:44 AM

The schedules at the Aging Services Inc. social centers for the coming week:

Armagh — Armagh Fire Hall, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays only. Activities: Exercise, speakers. (800) 442-8016.

Chestnut Hills — 26 Heybert Drive, Blairsville, 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Activities: Exercise, cards, computer lab, painting class, billiards, Wii. (724) 459-5251.

Homer-Center — Holy Protection of Mary Byzantine Catholic Church, 279 Yellow Creek St., Homer City, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursdays only. Activities: Speakers, cards, socialization, computer lab. (800) 442-8016.

Indiana — 1001 Oak St., 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. Activities: Crafts, billiards, movies, music, Wii, checkers and computer lab. (724) 465-2697.

Mahoning Hills — Route 119, south of Punxsutawney, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday. Activities: Bingo, crafts, cards, computer lab and Wii. (724) 286-3099.

Aultman — Aultman Fire Hall, Aultman, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays only. Activities: Bingo, speakers. (800) 442-8016.

Saltsburg — 212 Point St., Saltsburg, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday and 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday. Activities: Crafts, cards and computer lab. (724) 639-9055.

Two Lick Valley — 450 Franklin St., Clymer, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Activities: Games, cards, puzzles, exercise, shopping, Wii and computer lab. (724) 254-9820.

Call (724) 349-4500 or (800) 442-8016 by noon the day before to reserve a meal.

Monday

Baked ham with fruit sauce, mashed sweet potatoes, Brussels sprouts, vanilla ice cream, bread

Chestnut Hills: (day) 11 a.m., bingo; billiards; cards; puzzles; 1 to 3 p.m., 55 plus; socialization

Chestnut Hills: (evening) 4:30 p.m., evening billiards; 5:30 p.m., dinner (meatloaf, baked potato, peas, brownie, roll for $3.50); 50/50 drawing; 6 p.m., socialization

Indiana: 9:15 to 10:15 a.m., healthy steps in motion by Carole; 10 to 11 a.m., crochet club; 1 p.m., creative paper projects; 1 p.m., pay me card club; 1 to 3 p.m., dominoes club; socialization

Saltsburg: (evening) 5 to 6 p.m., dinner (ham, cheesy potatoes, mixed vegetables, yellow cake for $3.50); 50/50 drawing; 6 to 7 p.m., social time

Two Lick: Bake sale club; 10:30 a.m., crochet club; 11 a.m. to noon, healthy steps in motion with Carole; 12:30 p.m., Woods Spa; 1 p.m., line dancing with Renee; self-directed computer club and fitness; socialization

Mahoning Hills: Good Humor Day; 9:30 to 11 a.m., breakfast; puzzles; cards; Wii; self-directed computer usage; socialization

Tuesday

Barbecue chicken breast, seasoned redskin potatoes, vegetable blend, sugar cookie, dinner roll

Armagh: 10 to 11 a.m., fitness club with Carole; 10 to 11 a.m., blood pressure screenings by IRMC; 11 a.m. to noon, St. Patrick’s Day party (wear green); 12:45 to 1:45 p.m., bingo; socialization

Chestnut Hills: 10 a.m., open crochet; puzzles; make a shamrock; cards; billiards; Wii; socialization

Indiana: 9 a.m. to noon, thrift shop open; 10 to 11 a.m., computer club; bridge; billiards; 11:15 a.m., choosing to move by Adagio Health; 11:30 a.m., APPRISE; 12:30 p.m., mahjong club; self-directed computer usage and exercise; socialization

Saltsburg: 9 to 10 a.m., community breakfast; 9 to 11 a.m., “Rise and Shiners Club”; 10:30 to 11 a.m., stretch and flex; 11 a.m. to noon, “Bone Health;” 1 to 2 p.m., bingo; socialization

Two Lick: Peppermint Patty Day; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., quilt and card club; 10 a.m., plastic canvas club; 11 a.m., IndiGO informational session by an IndiGO representative; self-directed fitness and computer usage; socialization

Mahoning Hills: Potato Chip Day — celebrate with Arlene; puzzles; cards; Wii; self-directed computer usage; 1 p.m., leprechaun bingo; socialization

Wednesday

Corned beef with cabbage, mashed potatoes, carrots, lime fluff, dinner roll

Aultman: 10 to 10:30 a.m., fitness club; 11 a.m. to noon, St. Patrick’s Day party (wear green); 1 p.m., bingo; socialization

Chestnut Hills: 9 to 10 a.m., breakfast; 11 a.m., St. Patrick’s Day fun; billiards; Wii; puzzles; self-directed exercise and computer usage; socialization

Indiana: 9 a.m. to noon thrift shop; 10 to 11 a.m., line dancing (try something new!); billiards; 11 a.m. to noon, fitness club with Carole; 1 p.m., open crafts; self-directed computer usage; socialization

Saltsburg: (evening) St. Patrick’s Day party; 4:30 to 6 p.m., entertainment by Paul Stephenson; 5 to 6 p.m., dinner (Irish stew, salad, Irish soda bread, leprechaun cupcakes for $3.50); 50/50 drawing; 6 to 7 p.m., social time

Two Lick: Lucky Word Search Win a Lottery Ticket Day; 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., indoor flea market; 9 a.m., knitting club; 11 a.m., aquatics water program; self-directed computer usage and fitness; socialization

Mahoning Hills: Pie Day; 10 a.m., introduction to the Wii game; 11 a.m., computer class; puzzles; Wii; self-directed computer usage; 1 p.m., fitness club with Carole; socialization

Thursday

Turkey and Swiss, lettuce, tomato, cheesy broccoli soup, seasonal fruit, crackers, bread

Homer Center: 10 to 11 a.m., fitness club with Carole; 11 a.m. to noon, St. Patrick’s party — wear green; 1 p.m., bingo; socialization

Chestnut Hills: 11:15 a.m., IndiGO information session with an IndiGO representative; billiards; puzzles; Wii; self-directed computer usage; socialization

Indiana: 9:30 a.m., balance exercise with Sue from Indiana Square; 10 a.m., mahjong club; bridge; 10:30 a.m., St. Patrick’s bingo with Scenery Hill Manor; self-directed computer usage and fitness; billiards; socialization

Saltsburg: 9 to 11 a.m. “Rise and Shiners Club”; 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., “Manicure Day”; 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., fitness club with Carole Zicha; self-directed fitness; 1 to 2 p.m., bingo; self-directed computer usage; socialization

Two Lick: 10 a.m. to noon, St. Patrick’s Day party with music by Bob Bretz (wear green); 50/50 drawing (have the luck of the Irish); self-directed fitness and computer usage; socialization

Mahoning Hills: 11:15 a.m. to noon, “Choosing to Move” by Adagio Health; puzzles; Wii; cards; self-directed computer usage; 1 p.m., bingo with Kim from Hillsdale Nursing and Rehabilitation; afternoon shopping; socialization

Friday

Breaded lemon pepper pollock, baked potato with sour cream, salad with tomato, peaches, roll

Chestnut Hills: 9 to 10 a.m., breakfast, “Be Wearin’ Green”; 11 a.m. to noon, fitness with Carole; Wii; billiards; cards; puzzles; 1 p.m., shopping; socialization

Indiana: 9:15 to 10:15 a.m., healthy steps in motion with Carole; 10:30 a.m., St. Patrick’s Day party; 10:30 a.m., rummicube with Ann; 1 to 3 p.m., Chinese mahjong class with Ron Emerick; billiards; scialization

Saltsburg: 9 to 11 a.m., “Rise and Shiners Club”; 11 a.m. to noon, St. Patrick’s luncheon — games and treats; 1 to 2 p.m., pot of gold bingo; socialization

Two Lick: Irish Coffee and Donut Day; 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., indoor flea market; 11 a.m., aquatics water program; 11 a.m., open craft club; self-directed fitness and computer usage; 1 p.m., healthy steps in motion; socialization

Mahoning Hills: St Patrick’s Day party; 11 a.m., pot of gold hunt — be sure to wear your lucky shoes; puzzles; Wii; cards; self-directed computer usage; socialization

AARP TAX AIDE PROGRAM: Appointments are now being taken for assistance with filing income tax returns. The program is open to all taxpayers with low to moderate incomes. To schedule an appointment, call Aging Services Inc. at (724) 349-4500 or (800) 442-8016.

Programs and Services: Call (724) 349-4500 about Care Management, Caregiver Support, APPRISE, Waiver Program, Protective Services, Elder Abuse Awareness Program (volunteer opportunities exist).