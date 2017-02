Visiting for the first time were Cathy Parks, of Stump Creek, left, and Tina Barkley, of Punxsutawney. (Tom Peel/Gazette photo)

The Mahoning Hills Social Center, near Punxsutawney, held its Groundhog Day Luncheon Thursday.

It is the only day of the year that the meal is open to the public. For more information about activities at the center, call (724) 286-3099.

Visiting for the first time were Cathy Parks, of Stump Creek, left, and Tina Barkley, of Punxsutawney. (Tom Peel/Gazette photo)