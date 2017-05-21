Senior centers list weekly activities

The schedules at the Aging Services Inc. social centers for the coming week:

Armagh — Armagh Fire Hall, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays only. Activities: Exercise, speakers. (800) 442-8016.

Chestnut Hills — 26 Heybert Drive, Blairsville, 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Activities: Exercise, cards, computer lab, painting class, billiards, Wii. (724) 459-5251.

Homer-Center — Holy Protection of Mary Byzantine Catholic Church, 279 Yellow Creek St., Homer City, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursdays only. Activities: Speakers, cards, socialization, computer lab. (800) 442-8016.

Indiana — 1001 Oak St., 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. Activities: Crafts, billiards, movies, music, Wii, checkers and computer lab. (724) 465-2697.

Mahoning Hills — Route 119, south of Punxsutawney, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday. Activities: Bingo, crafts, cards, computer lab and Wii. (724) 286-3099.

Aultman — Aultman Fire Hall, Aultman, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays only. Activities: Bingo, speakers. (800) 442-8016.

Saltsburg — 212 Point St., Saltsburg, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday and 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday. Activities: Crafts, cards and computer lab. (724) 639-9055.

Two Lick Valley — 450 Franklin St., Clymer, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Activities: Games, cards, puzzles, exercise, shopping, Wii and computer lab. (724) 254-9820.

Call (724) 349-4500 or (800) 442-8016 by noon the day before to reserve a meal.

Monday



Baked ham slice, mashed potatoes with chives, summer beet salad, chocolate pudding, bread



Chestnut Hills: (day) 11 a.m., dime bingo; billiards; 1 p.m., cards; puzzles; socialization



Chestnut Hills: (evening) 4:30 p.m., evening billiards; 5:30 p.m., cookout (hot dogs and cheeseburgers, pasta salad, strawberry shortcake for $3.50); 50/50 drawing; 6 p.m., socialization



Indiana: 9:15 to 10:15 a.m., healthy steps in motion by Carole; 10 to 11 a.m., crochet club; 10:30 a.m., clay class with Ellen Chinn; 1 p.m., pay me card club; 1 to 3 p.m., dominos club; socialization



Saltsburg: (evening) 5 to 6 p.m., dinner (ham barbecue, coleslaw, chips, Klondike bars for $3.50); 50/50 drawing; 6 to 7 p.m., social time



Two Lick: Bake sale club; 11 a.m. to noon, healthy steps in motion with Carole; self-directed computer club and fitness; 1 p.m., line dance class; socialization



Mahoning Hills: Good Humor Day; 9:30 to 11 a.m., breakfast (pancakes and sausage); puzzles; cards; Wii; self-directed computer usage; socialization



TUESDAY



Chicken marsala, garlic and parmesan orzo, carrots, pineapple delight, white bread



Armagh: 10 to 11 a.m., fitness club with Carole; 11 a.m. to noon, Memorial Day party and special menu; 12:45 to 1:45 p.m., bingo; socialization



Chestnut Hills: 9:30 a.m. to noon, open crafts — special canvas painting; puzzles; cards; billiards; Wii; socialization



Indiana: 9 a.m. to noon, thrift shop open; 10 to 11 a.m., computer club; bridge; 500 card club; 11 a.m., chalk art performance by Jim Ellsmore; billiards; self-directed computer usage and exercise; socialization



Saltsburg: 9 to 10 a.m., Memorial Day breakfast (patriotic waffles — red, white and blue); 10:30 to 11 a.m., stretch and flex; 11:15 a.m. to noon, women’s bone health by Donna Franzi; 1 to 2 p.m., no bones about it bingo; socialization



Two Lick: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., quilt and card club; 10 a.m., plastic canvas club; 11 a.m., SNAP program with Tabitha from food bank; self-directed fitness and computer usage; socialization



Mahoning Hills: Lucky Penny Day — find it and win!; Wii; cards; puzzles; 1 p.m., dime bingo; socialization



Wednesday



Cheeseburger with lettuce and tomato, baked beans, coleslaw, melon, hamburger bun



Aultman: 10 a.m. to noon, healthy steps for older adults; 11 a.m. to noon, Memorial Day party and special menu; 1 p.m., bingo; socialization



Chestnut Hills: 9 to 10 a.m., breakfast; 11 a.m., candy bingo; Memorial Day special menu; billiards; Wii; puzzles; self-directed exercise and computer usage; socialization



Indiana: 9 a.m. to noon, thrift shop open; 9 a.m., Walk Works (come walk with the group); 10 a.m., SNAP program; 10 to 11 a.m., line dancing; Memorial Day special menu; bridge; billiards; 1 p.m., open crafts; self-directed fitness and computer usage; socialization



Saltsburg: (evening) 5 to 6 p.m., Memorial Day dinner (meatloaf, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, Jell-O poke cake, bread for $3.50); 50/50 drawing; 6 to 7 p.m., social time



Two Lick: 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., indoor flea market; 10 a.m., pet therapy; 11 a.m., aquatics water program; Memorial Day special menu; self-directed computer usage and fitness; socialization



Mahoning Hills: 11 a.m., computer club; Memorial Day special menu; puzzles; Wii; cards; self-directed computer usage; 1 p.m., fitness club with Carole; socialization



Thursday



Barbecue chicken, baked potatoes, lima beans, fruit, wheat bread



Homer Center: No fitness today; 11 a.m. to noon, Memorial Day party and special menu; 1 p.m., bingo; socialization



Chestnut Hills: 11 a.m., card making with Bonnie; billiards; puzzles; Wii; self-directed computer usage; socialization



Indiana: 10 a.m., mahjong; 11:15 a.m., wheel of fortune (get ready to spin the wheel); club/billiards; Wii; self-directed computer usage and fitness; socialization



Saltsburg: 9 to 11 a.m., “Rise and Shiners Club;” 10 a.m. to noon, healthy steps for older adults; Memorial Day special menu; 1 to 2 p.m., yummy bingo; self-directed computer usage; socialization



Two Lick: 11 a.m., Memorial Day picnic and music by Paul Stephenson; socialization



Mahoning Hills: 11 a.m., Memorial Day program with Dick Mertz and hymn sign with Kay Young; pianist; puzzles; Wii; cards; afternoon shopping; self-directed computer usage; socialization



Friday



Taco salad with tomato, Spanish rice, corn and black bean salad, apricots, nacho chips



Chestnut Hills: 9 to 10 a.m., breakfast; 11 a.m. to noon, fitness with Carole; Wii; billiards; cards; puzzles; 1 p.m., shopping; socialization



Indiana: 9 a.m. to noon, thrift shop open; 9:15 to 10:15 a.m., healthy steps in motion with Carole; billiards; bridge; 10:30 a.m. to noon, Memorial Day indoor picnic at center, sign-up in advance is required; 1 to 3 p.m., Chinese mahjong class with Ron Emerick; socialization



Saltsburg: 9 to 11 a.m., “Rise and Shiners Club;” 11 a.m. to noon, card club; noon, red, white and blue Memorial Day luncheon; 1 to 2 p.m., patriotic bingo; socialization



Two Lick: 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., indoor flea market; 11 a.m., aquatics water program; self-directed fitness and computer usage; 1 to 2 p.m., healthy steps in motion; socialization



Mahoning Hills: 10:30 a.m. to noon, coloring club; 11 a.m., gardeners — help get the center’s raised beds ready to grow; puzzles; Wii; cards; self-directed computer usage; socialization



o o o



LINE DANCING: Meets at 9 a.m. Tuesdays at Aging Services Inc., 1055 Oak St., Indiana. Open to the public. For more information, call (724) 349-4500.



Programs and Services: Call (724) 349-4500 about Care Management, Caregiver Support, APPRISE, Waiver Program, Protective Services, Elder Abuse Awareness Program (volunteer opportunities exist).



