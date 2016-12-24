Senior centers schedule weekly activities

on December 24, 2016 10:45 AM

on December 24, 2016 10:45 AM

The schedules at the Aging Services Inc. social centers for the coming week:

Armagh — Armagh Fire Hall, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays only. Activities: Exercise, speakers. (800) 442-8016.

Chestnut Hills — 26 Heybert Drive, Blairsville, 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Activities: Exercise, cards, computer lab, painting class, billiards, Wii. (724) 459-5251.

Homer-Center — Holy Protection of Mary Byzantine Catholic Church, 279 Yellow Creek St., Homer City, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursdays only. Activities: Speakers, cards, socialization, computer lab. (800) 442-8016.

Indiana — 1001 Oak St., 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. Activities: Crafts, billiards, movies, music, Wii, checkers and computer lab. (724) 465-2697.

Mahoning Hills — Route 119, south of Punxsutawney, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday. Activities: Bingo, crafts, cards, computer lab and Wii. (724) 286-3099.

Aultman — Aultman Fire Hall, Aultman, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays only. Activities: Bingo, speakers. (800) 442-8016.

Saltsburg — 212 Point St., Saltsburg, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday and 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday. Activities: Crafts, cards and computer lab. (724) 639-9055.

Two Lick Valley — 450 Franklin St., Clymer, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Activities: Games, cards, puzzles, exercise, shopping, Wii and computer lab. (724) 254-9820.

Call (724) 349-4500 or (800) 442-8016 by noon the day before to reserve a meal.

Monday

All centers closed for the holiday

Tuesday

Chicken breast, gravy, Lyonnaise potatoes, broccoli, fruit salad, whole wheat bread

Armagh: 10 to 11 a.m.: fitness club with Carole; 11 a.m. to noon: New Year’s bingo and New Year’s special menu; 12:45 to 1:45 p.m.: bingo, socialization

Chestnut Hills: 11 a.m.: “Were you naughty or nice?” Wii, puzzles, cards, billiards, self-directed computer usage and exercise, socialization

Indiana: 9 a.m. to noon: thrift shop open; 10 to 11 a.m.: computer club, billiards, bridge; 12:30 p.m.: mahjong club, self-directed exercise; 1 to 3 p.m.: woodcarvers club, self-directed computer usage, socialization

Saltsburg: 9 to 10 a.m.: community breakfast; 9 to 11 a.m.: “Rise and Shiners Club”; 10:30 to 11 a.m.: stretch and flex; 11 a.m. to noon: make New Year’s treats; 1 to 2 p.m.: Santa bingo, socialization

Two Lick: Christmas bazaar continues; 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.: indoor flea market; 10 a.m.: plastic canvas club; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.: quilters and card club, self-directed fitness club and computer usage; 12:30 p.m.: afternoon bingo with Hillsdale Nursing and Rehabilitation, socialization

Mahoning Hills: 11 a.m.: music with Kim Godo, puzzles, cards, Wii, self-directed computer usage; 1 p.m.: mystery bingo, socialization

Wednesday

Roast pork, whipped potatoes, sauerkraut, pineapple upside down cake, dinner roll

Aultman: 10 to 10:30 a.m.: fitness club with Carole; 11 a.m. to noon: New Year’s bingo and New Year’s special menu; 1 p.m.: bingo, socialization

Chestnut Hills: 9 to 10 a.m.: breakfast; 10 a.m.: open painting club (bring your paints and canvas and use the center’s scenic back room to be creative); 11 a.m.: candy bingo and New Year’s special menu (reservations required), billiards, puzzles, self-directed computer usage, socialization

Indiana: Keep the spirit — wear green; 9 a.m. to noon: thrift shop open, bridge; 10 to 11 a.m.: games, 500 card club, New Year’s special menu (reservation required); 11 a.m. to noon: fitness club with Carole, billiards, checkers, self-directed computer usage, 1 to 2:30 p.m.: open crafts; 2:30 p.m.: WalkWorks, socialization

Saltsburg: (evening) 5 to 6 p.m.: New Year’s eve party: Pork and sauerkraut, whipped potatoes, green beans, cake for $2.50; 50/50 drawing; 6 to 7 p.m.: social time

Two Lick: Egg Nog Day and Christmas bazaar; 9 a.m., knitting club; New Year’s special dinner; self-directed computer usage; socialization

Mahoning Hills: 11 a.m., hymn sing with Kay Young, puzzles, cards, Wii, New Year’s special dinner; 1 p.m.: fitness club with Carole, socialization

Thursday

Sloppy Joe sandwich, baked potato soup, pineapple tidbits, crackers, sandwich roll

Homer Center: 10 to 11 a.m.: fitness club; 11 a.m. to noon: New Year’s bingo and New Year’s special menu; 1 p.m.: bingo, socialization

Chestnut Hills: 10 a.m.: New Year’s trivia (come and see what you know), billiards, puzzles, Wii, self-directed computer usage and fitness, socialization

Indiana: 9:30 a.m.: balance exercise; 10 a.m.: mahjong club; 10:30 a.m.: “Let’s Make A Deal,” billiards, self-directed computer usage and fitness; 1 p.m.: New Year’s Eve party preparation (volunteers needed), socialization

Saltsburg: 9 to 11 a.m.: Rise & Shiners Club; 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.: make New Year’s Eve hats, puzzles; 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.: fitness with Carole, special New Year’s eve dinner (reservation required), Wii, puzzles, self-directed computer usage; 1 to 2 p.m.: “Be Merry” bingo, socialization

Two Lick: Christmas bazaar; 11 a.m.: New Year’s with guitarist Cindy Kordell; 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.: open jam session with the Fun Band, socialization

Mahoning Hills: 11 a.m.: “Tell Us about Your Favorite Christmas,” puzzles, Wii, self-directed computer usage, afternoon shopping, socialization

Friday

Shepherd’s pie with gravy, peas and carrots, coleslaw, lime frosted sliced pears, bread

Chestnut Hills: 9 to 10 a.m.: breakfast; 10 a.m.: years gone by; 11 a.m. to noon: fitness club with Carole Zicha, billiards, self-directed computer usage, 1 p.m.: shopping, self-directed fitness, socialization

Indiana: 9:15 a.m.: fitness with Carole Zicha; 10:30 a.m. to noon: Happy New Year’s party (the ball drops at noon); 1 to 3 p.m.: Chinese mahjong class by Ron Emerick, socialization

Saltsburg: 9 to 11 a.m.: Rise and Shiner’s Club; 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.: New Year’s Eve party; 1 to 2 p.m.: Happy New Year’s bingo, socialization

Two Lick: Christmas bazaar (final day!); 10 a.m.: water aerobics; 11 a.m.: open craft club, self-directed computer usage and fitness; 1 p.m.: exercise, socialization

Mahoning Hills: Self-directed computer usage, cards, noon, New Year’s Eve party (join the celebration), puzzles, Wii, socialization

o o o

Programs and Services: Call (724) 349-4500 about care management, caregiver support, APPRISE, waiver program, protective services and elder abuse awareness program.