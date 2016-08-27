Senior driving courses scheduled

on August 27, 2016 10:30 AM

Seniors for Safe Driving, which holds highway safety education programs for drivers 55 years of age and older, has scheduled the following courses at St. Andrew’s Village in White Township:

• One-day class, Monday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• Two-day class, Sept. 26 and 27, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• One-day class, Oct. 24, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Those who have never participated in a senior driving program before must attend a two-day class.

Successful completion makes senior drivers eligible for a 5 percent discount on automobile insurance premiums across the board for a period of three years. Receiving this discount is mandated by state law.

To register, call (724) 283-0245 or (800) 559-4880 or visit www.seniorsforsafedriving.com.