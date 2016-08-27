Senior driving courses scheduled
Seniors for Safe Driving, which holds highway safety education programs for drivers 55 years of age and older, has scheduled the following courses at St. Andrew’s Village in White Township:
• One-day class, Monday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• Two-day class, Sept. 26 and 27, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• One-day class, Oct. 24, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Those who have never participated in a senior driving program before must attend a two-day class.
Successful completion makes senior drivers eligible for a 5 percent discount on automobile insurance premiums across the board for a period of three years. Receiving this discount is mandated by state law.
To register, call (724) 283-0245 or (800) 559-4880 or visit www.seniorsforsafedriving.com.