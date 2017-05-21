Senior farmers market program available

on May 21, 2017 12:48 AM

The Pennsylvania Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program, a statewide program through the state Department of Agriculture, is designed to put money for the purchase of nutritious produce into the hands of the commonwealth’s population.

These checks are for eligible people 60 and older who meet the 2017 Household Income Eligibility Guidelines. Income is total income (including interest, Social Security, wages, etc.)

The eligibility guidelines are as follows:

• Single: $22,311

• Couple: $30,044

• Three or more: $37,777

A household is a group of related or unrelated individuals who are living together as one economic unit regardless of age.

If your household contains more than three individuals, call (724) 349-4509 for income guidelines. This program does not include seniors living in nursing home facilities, convents and residential facilities where meals are provided.

Each person that qualifies will receive a total of four vouchers at $5 each. Each set will be a total of $20 in vouchers to be used at state-approved farmers markets.

Only one set of vouchers will be given per person. To receive this year’s checks you must provide proof of age and Pennsylvania residency.

The following will be accepted as proof: Pennsylvania driver’s license, Pennsylvania photo ID, birth certificate, passport, military discharge papers, Social Security documents and/or income tax Form 1099.

This year, if you are picking up someone else’s checks for them, you must have a proxy form, completed and signed in advance by the person for whom you are picking it up. And you (the proxy) must show ID. Proxies are limited to four.

A person may pick up checks for four individuals only. You may obtain proxy forms at your local Aging Services Inc. social center.

Distribution dates for Indiana County residents are as follows:

• Armagh Social Center: June 6, 10 a.m. to noon

• Two Lick Valley Social Center (Clymer): June 6, 10 a.m. to noon

• Aultman Social Center: June 7, 10 a.m. to noon

• Chestnut Hills Social Center (Blairsville): June 7, 10 a.m. to noon; June 19, 4 to 6 p.m.

• Saltsburg Social Center: June 8, 10 a.m. to noon

• Mahoning Hills Social Center (near Punxsutawney): June 8, 10 a.m. to noon

• Indiana Social Center: June 8 and 12, 2 to 4 p.m.

• Homer City Social Center: June 15, 10 a.m. to noon

If you are unable to visit a social center on the distribution dates listed above, you may pick up the vouchers at your local social center only after the distribution date has passed.

Vouchers will not be available at the Oak Place building. Should you reside in another county, contact your area Agency on Aging for their distribution schedule.