Senior high students to teach tech workshops

Registration is underway for a series of online application workshops being conducted at Indiana Area Senior High School by senior technology students.



The workshop series is designed for parents but open to all district residents, and introduces participants to several online productivity programs developed by Google.



The series begins today. Most topics are offered in either lunchtime or evening sessions.



Google’s programs are collectively promoted as G Suite, and many are the equivalents of popular Microsoft or open-source applications that computer users have installed on their computer or laptop hard drives.



Instead, the G Suite programs operate online through Google’s servers where the software and files created with G Suite are stored. That makes them readily available to users on any computer with internet access.



The workshop schedule and topics include:



• Today, 6 to 7 p.m.: Google Read&Write, a series of writing tools available through the Google Chrome internet browser



• Today, 7 to 7:30 p.m.: Google Docs, similar to Microsoft Word, and Google Drive, the online file management system commonly called “the cloud.”



• Jan. 31, noon to 1 p.m. or 6 to 7 p.m.: Google Slides, also a Chrome extension, which allows users to make presentations.



• Feb. 22, noon to 1 p.m. or 6 to 7 p.m.: Google Sheets, a Chrome extension similar to Microsoft Excel, the spreadsheet program used for keeping lists, creating graphs or managing data.



• March 23, noon to 1 p.m. or 6 to 7 p.m.: Google Forms, an app that allows users to create surveys, quizzes or forms and to share them with others.



The series is a pioneering effort by career seminar students to demonstrate the technology tools that they learn to use in their classes at IASHS.



District residents and parents may register online here, or by telephone at (724) 463-8713, ext. 114.



