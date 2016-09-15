Series to bring variety of performers to Indiana

The inaugural season of the Live on Pratt series in Torretti Auditorium of the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex will feature a wide variety of shows in an intimate theater setting.

The lineup of six shows includes two legendary musical acts, comedy and an internationally acclaimed acrobat troupe from China.

The schedule is as follows:

• The Association, performing Oct. 20 at 7:30 p.m., is one of the most popular and successful bands to have come out of the 1960s. They were a 2016 America’s Pop Music Hall of Fame Inductee. Their No. 1 hits “Never My Love,” “Cherish” and “Windy” have achieved “standard” status, receiving almost as much airplay today as ever.

• The company of Shanghai Acrobats of the People’s Republic of China 2016 was founded in 1959 and belongs to the artistic entities of governmental finance allocation (state-owned enterprise). It has become one of the most influential and competitive acrobatic companies in China and has won many awards at acrobatic and circus competitions at home and abroad. Performing on Nov. 16 at 8 p.m., this show is sure to wow fans of all ages.

• Church Basement Ladies, a musical comedy, will be have two shows on Nov. 22. A matinee will be at 2 p.m. and the evening show will begin at 7:30 p.m. The ladies are serving it up again, and this time around it’s an all-new holiday show.

• Caroline Rhea, stand-up comedian and actress, brings a fresh, smart and spontaneous approach to all of her work. Rhea’s television career has taken off since she first starred as Aunt Hilda on The WB sitcom “Sabrina, The Teenage Witch.” She starred in Lifetime’s made-for-television movie “Fat Like Me” and was the host of NBC’s “The Biggest Loser.” Rhea will stop by Indiana on Feb. 18 at 8 p.m.

• Classic Albums Live will be performing their Dark Side of The Moon set March 9 at 7:30 p.m. Pink Floyd’s most commercially successful album and one of the best-selling albums worldwide, performed note for note, cut for cut.

• Leon Russell is a legendary musician and songwriter from Tulsa, Okla., who has been performing his gospel-infused southern boogie piano rock, blues and country music for over 50 years. His songwriting credits include “A Song For You,” “Delta Lady,” “Hummingbird,” “Lady Blue,” “Back To The Island,” “Tight Rope” and “This Masquerade.” Russell will close out the series April 21 at 7:30 p.m.

Season ticket packages begin at $150 and are on sale now through Wednesday. Single event tickets are $25 to $55 and will go on sale Tuesday at 10 a.m. Tickets are available online at iuptix.com or at the KCAC box office.