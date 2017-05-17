Service groups accept teen volunteers

on May 17, 2017 10:44 AM

Teens, did you know volunteer service can transfer to work experience and looks great on your college application? Volunteering is fun because you get to decide to work in a field that interests you.

Interested in environmental work?

• Evergreen Conservancy can use your help with water monitoring and other environmental projects.

Minimum age: 16. Contact (724) 471-6020 or (724) 463-8138.

Thinking about becoming a veterinarian?

• Indiana County Humane Society could use your assistance. Volunteers are needed to clean kennels, walk dogs and raise funds.

Minimum age: 18. Contact Lisa Wier at (724) 465-7387.

• Four Footed Friends is looking for general office workers, animal care volunteers and dog walkers.

Minimum age: 18, younger with parental supervision. Call (724) 349-1144.

• Spay Neuter Indiana PA Pets (SNIPP) is looking for volunteers to help with a mobile clinic to alter cats-offered several times per year; help with physical set up/tear down, registration, phone calls to clients, observation of animals after surgery, and assistance with form completion. Also needed: Transportation Provider for cats (to be taken to Action for Animals in Derry so they may be altered), assistance with completion of paperwork, and help with community outreach and fundraising. Must be 14 and up. Call (724) 459-5004.

Is the education field your passion? There are several places to get experience.

• Aging Services Inc. is looking for volunteers to help seniors with crafts, trips, computer training and special events.

Minimum age: 18. Contact Jim McQuown at (724) 349-4500.

• Torrance State Hospital is asking volunteers to help their residents with tutoring, the library and special events.

Minimum age: 16. Contact Donnalee Fleming at (724) 459-4464.

• Indiana Free Library is looking for teens to shelve books from 3-5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Minimum age: 16. Contact John Swanson at (724) 465-8841.

Thinking your field is medical or social work?

• Communities at Indian Haven has openings for teens to assist residents with activities, bring appropriate pets to visit, share craft ideas/skills, and join its adopt-a-grandparent program.

Minimum age: 13. Call (724) 465-3900.

• American Red Cross is looking for volunteers to help with blood drives and CPR/FA instruction.

Minimum age: 16, younger with parental supervision. (18 for instructors).

Contact (724) 465-5678.

• VNA Family Hospice can use help in providing respite care for patients and families, doing errands for families, reading and other activities for patients.

Minimum age: 16. Contact Mary Edith Cicola at (724) 463-8711.

Busy with school and extracurricular activities? You can still volunteer.

Special event volunteers are needed for:

• Indiana County Community Action Program Inc. (Care and Share Day, food collection days.) Call (724) 465-2657.

• Indiana County Humane Society (fundraising). Contact Lisa Wier at (724) 465-7387.

• Four Footed Friends. Call (724) 349-1144.

• Torrance State Hospital (Run for Mental Health, patient/family picnic, auction in October). Contact Donnalee Fleming at (724) 459-4464.