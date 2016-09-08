Services set to mark anniversary of 9/11

Indiana University of Pennsylvania will host a 15-year anniversary remembrance of Sept. 11 on Sunday between 8:30 a.m. and noon to reflect on the 2001 attacks on the United States.

A tent will be set up in the Oak Grove with a display honoring the three IUP alumni lost in the fall of the World Trade Center.

Music will be presented by student members of the IUP Wind Ensemble between 8:30 and 9 a.m., with a moment of silence at 8:46 a.m., representing the time the first plane hit the North Tower of the World Trade Center.

IUP has a 9/11 memorial in the Oak Grove between Sutton Hall and Stapleton Library.

The memorial includes a 13-foot artifact from the World Trade Center, on long-term loan to the university from the Kovalchick family, of Indiana.

The three IUP alumni lost in the World Trade Center attacks were William Moskal, a 1979 graduate; Donald Jones, a 1980 graduate; and William Sugra, a 1993 graduate.

Both Jones and Sugra worked for Cantor Fitzgerald in the north tower of the World Trade Center. Jones was a bond broker from Bucks County. Sugra lived in Manhattan and worked for e-Speed, Cantor Fitzgerald’s electronic trading unit.

Sugra’s family, of Allentown, has established a memorial scholarship in his honor for an IUP student from Allentown majoring in finance.

Moskal, a safety sciences graduate and Johnstown native, was a risk consultant for Marsh and McLennan in Cleveland, specializing in heavy construction. He was in New York on Sept. 11, 2001, for a meeting in the World Trade Center. During September, the IUP Libraries is offering a special exhibition about the attacks. The IUP Libraries open at 11 a.m. on Sundays. In case of inclement weather, the information display and a place for reflection will be offered in the IUP Libraries, starting at 8:30 a.m.