Shawl auction to benefit scholarship

Pictured wearing shawls they purchased at previous Sheep-to-Shawl demonstrations are, from left, Barb Peace, Moire Bridges and Kitty Eget. The photo was taken at Burnhead Grazing Farm just outside of Indiana.

For the past 30 years, the Indiana County Lead Line Contest has been part of the Indiana County Fair.

To participate, contestants lead a sheep into the show ring wearing an outfit made of 100 percent wool or a wool blend.

The outfit can be handmade or purchased and contestants are judged on the appearance of their outfit, the grooming and control of the sheep and the commentary they write to accompany their presentation. The contestants range in age from tiny tots through adult men and women.

Many of those years also featured a Sheep-to-Shawl demonstration, in which a team of five or six members trimmed raw wool from a sheep and made it into a shawl in a matter of hours as the audience watched. Hand cards, spinning wheels and a loom were used to accomplish the job.

After the shawl was completed, it was auctioned off to the highest bidder.

This year, to mark the 30th anniversary of these events, the Indiana County Lead Line Committee has announced the beginning of the Lois McConaughey Scholarship for lead line competitors.

The committee’s goal is to see this tradition go on for many years at the fair. The scholarship will be solely supported by the proceeds from the sale of the shawl and donations.

Both the lead line contest and sheep-to-shawl demo-nstration were first organized by a group of industry leaders who were dedicated to the advancement to the sheep industry and the fiber arts in Indiana County. Lois McConaughey, of the Trade City-Smicksburg area, was one of these women.

Some of the most recent shawl bidders have also been from Indiana County.

Moire Bridges, of Burnhead Grazings, currently manages the sheep farm previously managed by her father, Gib McLaughlin, a longtime shepherd and border collie trainer. Bridges is carrying on the family tradition with her flock of sheep and dogs. She also supports the industry with her passion for felting.

Barb Peace has also been a strong supporter of the sheep industry for many years.

Her contributions to the industry include caring for her own flock of sheep and serving as a leader for the Gordon 4-H Club. She is also a member of the scholarship committee for the American Southdown Breeders Association and a director for the Pennsylvania Club Livestock Association. She has mentored many young people, including her two daughters, as they develop skills through raising their own sheep.

Peace has been a strong supporter of the lead line contest and sheep-to-shawl event for many years.

Kitty Eget is another strong supporter of the sheep industry as a shawl owner, knitter, spinner and seamstress.

Eget spends much of her time as a leader of the Gordon 4-H club, where she guides and mentors the 4-H members in the creation of their fiber arts projects. She is also a very active member of the leadline committee.

This year, the lead line contest begins at 6:30 p.m. today in the main livestock arena located in the middle of the dairy barns. Also on hand around 6 p.m. will be a team of people demonstrating raw wool being made into a shawl. Because it takes approximately four hours to complete a shawl, the committee has premade the one they will be auctioning off the same evening.

The committee invites all fiber arts, sheep and youth supporters to grab a bidder’s paddle or open their checkbook to support this event.

For more information on the events or how to donate to the scholarship, check out the Lead Line Committee’s Facebook page or the Indiana County Fair Premium Book.