Shelter pets with special needs provide joy to families

Almost anyone can fall in love with a cute, fluffy puppy or kitten, but it takes a unique person to see the joy in adopting an animal with special needs.

Robin Shaffer, the shelter manager at Four Footed Friends in Indiana, is one of those people.

“One of the board members at the shelter found a stray cat in her yard and brought her in,” Shaffer said.

The approximately 5-year-old black cat was not only blind, but was declawed on her front paws. “She wouldn’t have lasted very long on her own,” Shaffer said. The shelter staff named the cat Katie, and placed her in a large cage where she could be monitored. “She was so scared, being blind and not knowing where she was,” Shaffer said, “so I decided to take her home as a foster.”

It didn’t take long before Shaffer decided that Katie belonged with her. “I was concerned at first that Katie’s blindness would hamper her adjustment,” Shaffer said, “but she quickly made herself at home.” Not only does the cat have the run of Shaffer’s apartment, but she has no problem jumping up onto Shaffer’s bed each night. “She sleeps on the pillow next to mine,” Katie’s new mom said.

Two other residents at Four Footed Friends also found their forever homes after long stays in shelters. According to the staff, Tasha, a hound mix, would cower in the back of her pen when strangers passed by, and had been at the shelter for almost four years. Elmer, a black and white “Heinz 57” mix, had been at the shelter for nine months after being transferred there from the Indiana County Humane Society. Connie Langham, of Cookport, was looking for a new dog after hers passed away, and immediately liked Elmer when she came into the shelter. “He was skittish, although not as bad as Tasha, so I would take him out into the fenced yard and play with him so he could get used to me,” Langham said. Elmer and Tasha were buddies, so the staff would often put Tasha out when Elmer was with Langham. “I soon fell in love with her, too,” Langham said. With the firm belief that one dog wouldn’t survive without the other, Langham decided to adopt both. “They were so close to each other,” she said.

Langham has had Tasha and Elmer for four years, and both dogs are enjoying life in a home after their extended stay in shelters. “We walk every day,” Langham said, “and they enjoy playing together. I can’t imagine my life without them.”

Adopting a dog with special needs was foremost in the minds of Chris Fabyanic, of Somerset County, and her husband, Fran. “We love big dogs,” Fabyanic said, “and we’ve almost always had dogs with special needs.” The Fabyanics have three children in college, Emily, Ben and Brittany, and son Billy in high school, and after their last dog passed away, Chris knew it was time to look for another pet. “The last dog we ‘officially’ had was a three-legged German shepherd who died about four years ago at the age of 16,” Fabyanic said. The family then fostered a friend’s dog while he served in Afghanistan. “He was worried about what he was going to do about his German heeler mix, so we had that dog for about a year until his owner returned home.” In the meantime, they also adopted a Bernese Mountain dog with epilepsy, who was with them for 18 months before passing away. “With three in college and one soon graduating from high school, we knew it was going to be lonely without a dog,” Fabyanic said.

Their daughter Brittany was looking online and found a beautiful German shepherd named Czar at the Indiana County Humane Society. “When Brit read that Czar had health issues and had been at the shelter for a long time, we decided to check him out.”

“My husband always said, ‘We’re going to go to a shelter and ask which is the oldest dog that’s been there the longest and we’re going to adopt it,’” Chris said, “and Czar fit the bill.”

Lisa Weir, shelter manager of the Indiana County Humane Society, said the 6- or 7-year-old dog came to the shelter 13 months before as a very thin stray. “We did all of the basics when a dog comes in emaciated,” Weir said, “assuming he hadn’t had proper food for a long time.”

The shepherd was given worm medicine and fed puppy chow, as well as started on antibiotics at the direction of the shelter’s veterinarian, “but he just wasn’t getting any better,” Weir said. When she explained his symptoms to the veterinarian, it was determined that Czar had canine exocrine pancreatic insufficiency, or EPI, which prevents the dog’s pancreas from secreting digestive enzymes needed to break down and absorb nutrients and is often found in German shepherds. Treatment involves adding the enzyme to the dog’s diet, in Czar’s case in pill form. “It probably took about a month before we started noticing an improvement,” Weir said, “but then it worked great and made a big difference.”

Once he was healthier, though, Czar still had a few issues that kept him from being adopted. “Not only did he have a special diet,” Weir said, “but when dogs are in the shelter for a long time, as Czar was, they don’t put on a very good show in the cage. He was also a big German shepherd and looked intimidating.”

A big dog with special needs was exactly what the Fabyanics were seeking, so Chris and her son Billy came to the shelter to see the beautiful shepherd. “Czar was quiet and reserved,” she said, “after being in the shelter for more than a year.” The family decided to apply for adoption and after passing the extensive background check routinely conducted with all possible adoptions, Czar officially became their dog in July.

Getting past some of Czar’s personality issues because of his long stay in the kennel and making sure he stays healthy are still some of the hurdles they are dealing with day-by-day. “Czar doesn’t like going to the vet, but we’re working on that,” Fabyanic said. Getting used to the family’s boat also took some work. “We have a boat on the Youghiogheny River lake, and Czar wasn’t having anything to do with getting on the boat the first day, but by the second day, he was jumping on and now he can’t wait to go out on the water.” The German shepherd even drops his hamburger toy, brought with him from the Humane Society, over the side of the boat to “see if we’ll get it for him,” Fabyanic said with a laugh.

Describing him as a totally different dog who is finally settling in and realizing he now has a forever home, Chris Fabyanic said, “We never gave up.”