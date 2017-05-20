Sheriff: Allen Bridge restricted to vehicles

Indiana County Sheriff Robert Fyock has issued a reminder to area residents that Allen Bridge, which crosses the Two Lick Reservoir in Cherryhill Township, is restricted to vehicular traffic only.

Pedestrians are prohibited from crossing the bridge except in an emergency, and anyone found standing, sitting, jumping from, lying on or otherwise using Allen Bridge may be cited. The penalty includes up to 10 days in jail and a fine of as much as $1,000.

Indiana County’s parks and trails also are restricted, according to the sheriff’s office, and the use of unlicensed and unregistered motor vehicles or unauthorized recreational vehicles is prohibited. Fyock said his office has received several reports of violations this spring. A citation for driving ATVs or other vehicles on the county trails carries a fine of as much as $300 and as much as 10 days in jail.

“I am asking everyone to, please, obey all county park and trail rules and regulations,” Fyock said in press release issued Friday. “The county parks and trails are for everyone’s pleasure and enjoyment, not just a few persons.”