Show to bring India to IUP

Taj Express will bring “all of the beauty, all of the wonder and all of the history” of India to Fisher Auditorium on Tuesday night, according to Mikhail Sen, who plays the role of Shankar, the composer tasked with creating the music for a new Bollywood movie.

Bollywood, derived from the names Bombay, the former name of Mumbai, and Hollywood, fuses western and eastern culture with classical Indian dance steps, sensual moves, traditional costumes and pulsating modern music played on classical Indian instruments.

The high-energy music, array of color, and sensational dance scenes will captivate the audience and allow them to feel as if they are part of the creation of an actual Bollywood film.

In the production, Sen’s character Shankar is given his first big break in the industry, creating the score of a film depicting the love story of Kareena, a beautiful actress who longs to escape from the pressures of being a celebrity, and Arjun, a handsome hero of the streets who rescues young people from poverty and offers them classical dance training.

Sen was educated at the Drama Centre in London and the Boris Shchukin Theatre Institute in Moscow, and has worked in films, television and theater.

The lovers in Taj Express travel across India on board one of the nation’s iconic steam engines, where they explore the colorful, exotic and magical land.

“The story takes you through the stages of the production,” Sen said, “and showcases India. Each place has its own language, music and dance.”

With a cast consisting of more than 30 actors, dancers, musicians, crew, stage managers, and lighting directors, as well as 2,000 sparkling costumes designed specifically for the production, Sen said backstage during the performance can be “a complete madhouse.”

“Don’t even get me started,” Sen said. “It’s crazy, but we have to be very professional and organized, and it always ends up being a wonderful show.”

While at IUP, performers will be participating in master classes and workshops to showcase everything that is involved in the large production.

“We enjoy connecting with students and sharing our culture with others,” Sen said, “as well as learning more about America.”

“Bollywood really brings everyone together.”

The performance will begin at 8 p.m. Tickets are available online at IUPTickets.com.

Tickets can also be purchased at the Hadley Union Building ticket office on the IUP campus or by calling the HUB ticket office at (724) 357-1313.

Any seats remaining will be sold at the door starting one hour prior to the performance.

Tickets are priced at $40 for regular admission, $34 for seniors and groups, and $18 for students and children.

For more information on this and other events within the Lively Arts, call (724) 357-2787 (ARTS) or email lively-arts@iup.edu.