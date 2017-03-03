Sign your team up for this year's St. Patty's Open

Registration has been extended for this year's St. Patty's Open, an annual event that raises money for the Indiana County Community Action Program and Angels' Wings.

This year's event will be held March 10.



During the event teams compete on a variety of miniature golf holes set up at locations throughout downtown Indiana. Proceeds raised will aid ICCAP’s Pathway Shelter and the Angels’ Wings Christmas gift program.

For the first time, mixologists at each participating downtown Indiana bar will have the opportunity to participate in a competition to create their own St. Patty's refreshment.



If you wish to participate, fill out an application form and send it to golfball016@gmail.com or text Linda Donnelly at (724) 388-3841. Payment will be accepted via check or Paypal.

Follow the event's Facebook page for updates.