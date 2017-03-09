Snow, cold to return to the area

The Kintersburg bridge in Rayne Township, February 2011. The area could look like this again Friday. (Gazette file photo)

Forecasters are calling for 3 to 5 inches of snow by Friday morning in the Indiana County area, and have posted a winter weather advisory for tonight in the region.

In the immediate area, the National Weather Service includes Indiana, Jefferson and Armstrong counties in the watch. Mercer, Venango, Forest, Lawrence, Butler and Clarion counties also are in the mix.

The weather service predicts the snow to accumulate between 6 p.m. and 7 a.m. Friday. According to the watch, light rain and snow will begin to fall this evening, and quickly change to all snow. The heaviest snow is expected late this evening into early Friday morning.

The heavy snow will create snow covered roads. Accompanying winds of 5 to 10 mph from the northwest are expected.

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving, the weather service reported.

Forecasters asked weather watchers to report snowfall by calling (412) 262-1988, post to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH.

AccuWeather calls for a sharp turn in conditions from a high of 52 and partly sunny skies today to highs of 33 on Friday, then 23 and 28 over the weekend. Temperatures will hover around 30 overnight, then dip to 11 on Saturday morning, 10 on Sunday and 9 on Monday.

Check the customized forecast for the Indiana County area including the hour-by-hour outlook and extended forecast from AccuWeather on The Indiana Gazette online.